An aid organisation, World Central Kitchen (WCK), has paused its operations in the Gaza region and a decision about its future will be made soon.

WCK’s Chief Executive, Erin Gore, said on Tuesday in Gaza “I am heartbroken and appalled that we lost beautiful lives because of a targeted attack by the Israeli Defence Forces (IDF).”

Seven WCK employees were killed in an IDF airstrike on the Gaza Strip on Monday, the Spanish aid organisation said in a statement on Tuesday.

The seven were from Australia, Poland, the United Kingdom, a dual citizen of the US and Canada, and the Palestinian Territories.

They were travelling in a deconflicted zone in two armoured cars branded with the WCK logo, the organisation said.

Despite coordinating movements with the IDF, the convoy was hit as it was leaving a warehouse in Deir al-Balah, WCK said.

“This is not only an attack against WCK, this is an attack on humanitarian organisations showing up in the most dire situations where food is being used as a weapon of war.

“This is unforgivable.

“This has led to pausing of WCK operations in the region and a decision about its future would be made soon.

“The love they had for feeding people, the determination to show that humanity rises above all, and the impact they made in countless lives will forever be remembered and cherished,’’ Mr Gore said.

The IDF said in a Telegram post on Monday night that it was investigating the incident.

It said “IDF makes extensive efforts to enable safe delivery of humanitarian aid, and has been working closely with WCK to provide food and humanitarian

aid to the people of Gaza,’’ the military said.

(dpa/NAN)

