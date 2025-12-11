The Ghanaian government has deported three Israelis in retaliation against the “ill treatment” of Ghanaian travellers at the Ben Gurion Airport in Israel.

Ghana’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in a statement posted on X on Wednesday, said the country was “compelled to retaliate” by deporting Israelis who had just arrived.

“Following the ill-treatment and unjustified deportation of three Ghanaian nationals by Israeli authorities, the Government of Ghana has been compelled to retaliate by deporting three (3) Israelis who arrived in Ghana earlier today,” the statement read in part.

The West African country had earlier accused the Israeli government of subjecting seven Ghanaians to “inhumane” treatment.

Four of the seven Ghanaians affected were members of a parliamentary delegation attending an international cybersecurity conference in Tel Aviv, the country’s capital.

They were detained on Sunday, 7 December, and released only after more than five hours of diplomatic intervention.

Meanwhile, the others were deported to Ghana.

The Ghanaian government believes this action to be deliberate, targeted primarily at Ghanaians.

It also dismissed Israel’s claim that the deportations were due to supposed non-cooperation by the Ghanaian Embassy in Tel Aviv.

It insisted that the mission had been conducted properly and in accordance with international law.

“It is worth highlighting that Ghana and Israel have enjoyed cordial relations for more than six decades with considerable high volumes of unimpeded travel by citizens of both nations. This condemnable conduct by Israeli authorities is extremely provocative, unacceptable and inconsistent with our friendly historical relations.

“Following our enquiries, we find the justification provided by the Israeli Government being an alleged non-cooperation of our Embassy in the deportation of Ghanaians in Israeli custody as totally untenable as the facts confirm that our mission in Tel Aviv has been responsive and compliant with international law,” the previous statement read.

However, in its most recent statement on the issue, Ghana noted that it had also summoned officials from the Israeli Embassy in Accra to discuss the situation.

“The Chargé d’Affaires ad Interim of the Embassy of the State of Israel was promptly summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, considering that the Israeli Ambassador to Ghana is currently out of the jurisdiction.

‘Both Governments have agreed to resolve the matter amicably.”

Ghana also declared its “dedication to safeguard the dignity of its nationals and also that of other nationals.”

“Ghana deeply values our relations with all friendly countries and expects our citizens to be treated with dignity and respect in much the same way as other governments expect Ghana to treat their nationals,” it added.