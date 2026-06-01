The Ghanaian government has warned its citizens against travelling to South Africa due to rising xenophobic violence against African immigrants.

This is the latest in Ghana’s effort to protect its citizens following the repatriation of about 300 Ghanaians last week, and the government’s job initiative, which seeks to provide employment opportunities for the returnees.

Ghana, in an advisory issued on Monday, asked its citizens to suspend all non-essential travel to South Africa, stating that African immigrants in parts of the country remain subjected to physical assault and harassment despite public condemnation.

Groups presenting as “anti-immigrant vigilantes” have been carrying out violent xenophobic attacks in parts of the country, causing “degrees of injuries, closure and takeover of businesses, looting and loss of property.”

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The country said these attacks have continued despite the numerous steps the “Mahama Administration has taken, including conveying formal protests at the highest diplomatic level, summoning the South African Acting High Commissioner in Accra, petitioning the African Union and evacuating our nationals.”

According to the Ghanaian authorities, these attacks run counter to the Pan-African ideals of African unity and solidarity.

Ghana became the first African country to organise evacuations due to xenophobia with the repatriation of around 300 citizens from Johannesburg to Accra last week. A second chartered flight is expected to evacuate more Ghanaians in the coming days.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that the latest wave of violence has triggered a range of reactions across Africa and strained diplomatic relations. Ghana earlier wrote to the African Union demanding that the xenophobic attacks be added to the agenda of the upcoming African Union summit. The Nigerian government is also planning a repatriation exercise, although it stated that the trip to Abuja will be self-funded. So far, about 300 Nigerians have indicated interest in returning, according to the foreign affairs ministry.

This paper reported that Nigeria summoned the South African High Commissioner in Abuja and demanded a thorough investigation into the deaths of two Nigerians killed by Pretoria’s security operatives last month. Kenya also issued a travel advisory to its citizens, urging them to take safety precautions and avoid areas known to be hostile to African immigrants.

In its statement on Monday, Ghana urged its citizens remaining in South Africa to be careful.

“The Government of Ghana hereby advises Ghanaian nationals to exercise extreme caution in their travel plans and avoid non-essential travel to South Africa until further notice.

“Ghanaian nationals in the country are urged to maintain regular contact with the Ghana High Commission for consular services,” it said.

Ghana, in its advisory, also asked the South African government “to provide adequate security for targeted groups of Africans in its territory and take measures to enforce law and order in the spirit of genuine Pan-Africanism and African integration.”

“Ghanaian nationals in the country are urged to maintain regular contact with the Ghana High Commission for consular services.

“The Government of the Republic of Ghana will continue to collaborate with the relevant authorities of the Republic of South Africa to facilitate the evacuation of Ghanaian nationals to ensure their safety,” it noted further.

Meanwhile, the Nigeria Police Force has also warned Nigerians against reprisal attacks in the wake of the tension caused by the violence.

In a statement on Sunday, the NPF assured that the government is “actively engaging relevant authorities through diplomatic, intelligence, and security channels to resolve the situation.”

It declared that “there is no cause for alarm” and added that reprisal attacks against any South African in the country are not allowed.

“Reprisal attacks, violence, intimidation, destruction of property, hate speech, or any conduct that threatens public peace and national security is unlawful and will not be tolerated.

“Consequently, any attempt to target South African nationals, diplomatic facilities, businesses, or other lawful interests within Nigeria will be treated as a criminal act and dealt with in accordance with extant laws,” it said.

The NPF also urged “the public to refrain from spreading unverified, inflammatory, or inciting information, especially on social media.”

It said, “Sharing false or provocative content can escalate tensions, undermine public order, and hinder diplomatic efforts to resolve the situation.”