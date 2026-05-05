With concerns about xenophobic violence and attacks in South Africa intensifying, the Kenyan government issued an advisory warning its citizens in the country to be cautious and steer clear of areas where protests are taking place.

In an advisory issued on Monday, the Kenya High Commission in Pretoria urged Kenyans “to avoid, as far as possible, protests or demonstrations sites.”

It also urged them to always carry valid identification and relevant documentation when stepping out.

“In the event of any incident or emergency, Kenyan nationals are advised to report the same to the South African Police Service and to inform the Kenyan High Commission in Pretoria for appropriate assistance.”

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It also said, “Kenyan nationals residing in the Republic of South Africa to exercise caution and remain vigilant in light of recent demonstrations and isolated incidents reported in some parts of the Republic of South Africa affecting foreign nationals.”

The latest wave of xenophobic violence has triggered a range of reactions from African countries. The responses combine diplomatic pressure, public condemnation, and protective measures for their citizens.

PREMIUM TIMES previously reported that the Nigerian government condemned the attack on foreign nationals and summoned the acting South African High Commissioner to Nigeria for a closed-door meeting.

The government also indicated its readiness to facilitate the repatriation of Nigerians seeking to leave the country, although it stated that this endeavour would be self-funded.

It has so far received around 130 requests from Nigerians seeking to leave the country.

Other African governments have also summoned ambassadors to their countries over the anti-African immigrants protests and attacks on foreigners.

The Ghanaian government last month summoned South Africa’s top envoy to the country, Thando Dalamba, over reported “acts of intimidation and harassment” against its citizens.

During the meeting, the government raised a formal protest over the recent “xenophobic incidents” against foreigners, including Ghanaians.