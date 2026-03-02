Saudi Arabia has temporarily halted operations at its largest oil refinery following a drone strike near the facility, an incident that has heightened tensions in the Gulf and rattled global energy markets.

The state-owned oil giant, Aramco, confirmed that production at its 550,000-barrel-per-day Ras Tanura refinery was suspended on Monday as a precautionary measure while authorities assess potential damage, Al Jazeera reported on Monday.

The refinery, located along the Persian Gulf coast, plays a strategic role in the Kingdom’s downstream operations and global energy supply chains.

According to a statement issued by the Saudi Energy Ministry, the two drones targeting the Ras Tanura complex were intercepted, Al Jazeera reports.

However, debris from the interception triggered a limited fire within the facility.

Aljazeerah reported that officials said the blaze was quickly contained and did not result in casualties. Nevertheless, operations were halted to allow for safety inspections and damage evaluation.

The suspension immediately triggered volatility in global energy markets. Gasoil futures — a benchmark for diesel trading — climbed sharply on fears of supply disruption, particularly as Ras Tanura is a major exporter of refined products.

The attack comes amid a broader escalation of hostilities in the region, with Iran-linked incidents increasingly affecting energy infrastructure across the Gulf.

Importance of Ras Tanura

The Ras Tanura refinery is one of the largest and most significant refining facilities in the world. Beyond its 550,000-barrel-per-day processing capacity, the complex is integrated with Saudi Aramco’s largest crude export terminal.

The adjacent export infrastructure includes vast storage tanks, marine berths, and offshore loading points that handle shipments of crude oil and refined petroleum products to Europe, Asia, and other global markets.

Ras Tanura is particularly important for diesel supply to European buyers, while also producing gasoline and other transport fuels in smaller volumes.

Any prolonged disruption at the facility could therefore have cascading effects across international supply chains, especially at a time when global markets remain sensitive to geopolitical shocks.

Regional escalation

The disruption in Saudi Arabia follows similar incidents in neighbouring Gulf states.

Qatar reportedly suspended liquefied natural gas production after attacks targeted facilities at Ras Laffan and Mesaieed.

Kuwaiti authorities also disclosed that debris from intercepted missiles fell within the premises of one of its refineries, while a power station sustained damage in a related incident.

The spate of attacks underscores the vulnerability of critical energy infrastructure in the Gulf, a region that accounts for a significant share of global oil and gas production.

Oil Market Reaction

Global oil prices reacted sharply to the developments.

Brent crude futures surged by more than 19 per cent at market open, reaching a session high of $71.95 per barrel — one of the steepest intraday increases on record. Overall, oil prices climbed more than 15 per cent, marking their highest levels in nearly four months.

Market analysts attribute the spike to concerns that the disruption could remove a substantial portion of global supply from the market, even if temporarily.

Aramco’s output and IPO sensitivity

Saudi Aramco disclosed that the broader attacks reduced national oil output by approximately 5.7 million barrels per day — equivalent to more than five per cent of global supply.

The timing of the incident is particularly significant. The company has been positioning itself for what is expected to be the world’s largest share sale, a move widely regarded as central to Saudi Arabia’s economic diversification strategy under Vision 2030.

Energy market analyst Vandana Hari, Chief Executive Officer of Vanda Insights, said traders are likely to adopt a cautious stance.

“The market is likely to remain in a wait-and-see mode, with heightened nervousness and increased volatility in trading sessions,” she told Al Jazeera.

Saudi Aramco has not provided a timeline for the resumption of full operations. However, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters that restoring full production capacity could take “weeks, not days.”

Broader Implications

The attack highlights persistent geopolitical risks in the Gulf region, where energy infrastructure remains a high-value target amid escalating rivalries.

For oil-importing countries — including Nigeria, which depends heavily on refined fuel imports — sustained price increases could translate into higher domestic energy costs and renewed fiscal pressures.

Market participants will now closely monitor repair timelines, regional security responses, and potential retaliatory measures, all of which could shape oil price trajectories in the coming weeks.