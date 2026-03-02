Another US soldier has been killed by Iranian missiles as the war launched by Israel and the US on Iran intensifies.

PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported that three American soldiers had been killed, and five others seriously injured.

According to the US Central Command, the latest casualty was among the severely wounded soldiers before succumbing to injuries.

“Major combat operations continue and our response effort is ongoing. The identities of the fallen are being withheld until 24 hours after next of kin notification,” CENTCOM wrote in a post on X.

Meanwhile, the United Kingdom has granted the US permission to use its military bases for operations against Iran.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer said the decision to grant the United States’ request was grounded in the need for collective self-defence and to safeguard British lives, accusing Iran of engaging in a “scorched-earth strategy.”

He added that the US would be allowed to use British bases solely for a specific and limited defensive mission to neutralise Iranian missiles “at source.”

He further stated that the action complied with international law, noting that the government had released what it described as a summary of its legal advice to support the decision.

According to the BBC, the US is likely to utilise RAF Fairford in Gloucestershire and Diego Garcia in the Indian Ocean for strikes on Iranian missile sites.

The UK’s approval could drag it into the war, as Iran could target its interests in the Middle East.

US and Israeli strikes have caused over 550 deaths in Iran, including the country’s leader, Ali Khomeini.