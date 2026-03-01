US President Donald Trump has announced that US forces have sunk nine Iranian Navy ships.

Mr Trump made the announcement in a post on Facebook on Sunday.

“I have just been informed that we have destroyed and sunk 9 Iranian Naval Ships, some of them relatively large and important. We are going after the rest — They will soon be floating at the bottom of the sea, also! In a different attack, we largely destroyed their Naval Headquarters. Other than that, their Navy is doing very well! PRESIDENT DONALD J. TRUMP,” the American leader wrote.

Earlier, the US Central Command announced that it had sunk an Iranian ship in the Gulf of Oman.

Iran had earlier announced that four of its ballistic missiles hit the US aircraft carrier, USS Abraham Lincoln, in the Gulf. However, the US military said all missiles targeting the aircraft carrier were intercepted, and no damage was sustained.

PREMIUM TIMES reports that the naval warfare is part of the ongoing war which started on Saturday when the US and Israel attacked Iran. Iran has since launched several missiles at Israel and US bases and facilities in the Middle East.

The attacks have caused the death of over 250 people in Iran, including its clerical leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and several military leaders. The casualty also includes 185 schoolgirls who were killed when US and Israeli missiles hit their school.

The US has confirmed the death of three American soldiers while Israel has confirmed 10 deaths of its citizens from Iranian missiles.