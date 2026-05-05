Hours after this publication first highlighted deepening fractures in the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Peter Obi and Rabiu Kwankwaso formally defected to the National Democratic Congress (NDC) on Sunday.

The move marks a significant restructuring of Nigeria’s opposition architecture ahead of the 2027 presidential election. It has transformed the ADC’s legal and organisational troubles into a survival crisis for the party, while raising deeper questions about whether the opposition can ever build a stable, unified platform capable of mounting a credible challenge to President Bola Tinubu and the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

At stake is not just the survival of individual parties, but the broader prospect of democratic alternation of power. Repeated opposition fragmentation risks paving the way for one-party dominance.

ADC: A coalition that fractured before consolidation

The ADC had briefly emerged as a cross-party coalition platform for major opposition figures, disillusioned with the PDP, APC, Labour Party, and NNPP. It attracted heavyweights, including Obi, Kwankwaso, Atiku Abubakar, Rotimi Amaechi, David Mark, and Rauf Aregbesola.

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A recent summit in Ibadan produced a public pledge to present a single candidate against President Tinubu. Yet, unity proved elusive. Deep divisions quickly emerged over presidential zoning, ticket preferences, particularly between an Obi/Kwankwaso ticket and an Atiku-led option, leadership control, and allegations that the party’s structure favoured certain aspirants.

Last Thursday’s Supreme Court ruling offered only a reprieve. While it restored legitimacy to the David Mark-led leadership, it remitted substantive disputes back to the Federal High Court. Compounding this were controversies over conventions, Kano litigations, executive legitimacy battles, and the Attorney-General of the Federation’s push to deregister the ADC and other parties.

For Messrs Obi and Kwankwaso, the risks to ballot access and timing proved too high. ADC increasingly looked like a liability rather than a viable electoral vehicle.

NDC: New platform, familiar challenges

The NDC, led by a senator, Seriake Dickson, has now positioned itself as the new centre of gravity for the opposition. By welcoming Messrs Obi and Kwankwaso, and earlier, Aishatu Dahiru, aka Binani, the party is projecting stability, inclusiveness, and readiness.

At the formal joining ceremony in Abuja on Sunday, Mr Obi reportedly urged members to avoid litigation and focus on party-building, a clear signal drawn from the ADC’s legal troubles.

However, critical questions remain: Can the NDC provide the institutional strength, legal durability, and elite discipline that the ADC lacks? Or will it become another temporary shelter in Nigeria’s long history of unstable opposition vehicles?

The recurring pattern of opposition instability

The ADC’s rapid unravelling fits a familiar pattern. The PDP remains factionalised, the Labour Party is battling legitimacy issues at the top, and the NNPP lost Mr Kwankwaso due to similar legal and internal crises.

This recurring instability, whether driven by genuine internal weaknesses, judicial interventions, or alleged external interference, consistently undermines coalition-building and benefits the ruling party. The result is a political environment where the APC’s strongest advantage may not be its performance, but the opposition’s chronic inability to stay united.

Recalibrating 2027: The new electoral math

The Obi-Kwankwaso alliance under the NDC creates one of the most potentially competitive opposition pairings in recent years. It merges Mr Obi’s urban youth appeal, South-east base, and reformist credentials with Kwankwaso’s grassroots machinery in Kano and the North-west.

Yet, popularity alone is not enough. For this realignment to threaten the APC, the NDC must still solve critical challenges: achieving broader national spread, effective ticket balancing, sustainable funding, legal resilience, and genuine internal cohesion.

Meanwhile, the positioning of Atiku Abubakar, Rotimi Amaechi, Seyi Makinde, and other remaining ADC figures will determine whether a second opposition front emerges, further fragmenting anti-Tinubu votes.

Who benefits?

For President Tinubu and the APC, continued volatility in opposition is strategically advantageous. A divided field weakens the chance of a strong unified challenge and dilutes voter mobilisation.

For many Nigerians, especially the youth who energised the 2023 election, repeated platform shifts risk breeding cynicism and apathy. The democratic cost could be significant.

The decisive institutional challenge

The weakening of the ADC and the rise of the NDC reinforce a hard truth in Nigerian politics: forming opposition alliances has always been easier than sustaining them under legal, structural, and electoral pressure.

As the 10 May deadline for submission of parties’ membership registers to INEC approaches, the real battle for the opposition is no longer just against the ruling party, but against its own deeply entrenched cycle of fragmentation and instability.

The months ahead will reveal whether the NDC can evolve into Nigeria’s first truly durable post-2015 opposition coalition, or whether it, too, will succumb to the institutional weaknesses that have repeatedly fractured anti-incumbent alliances before they mature electorally.

For millions of citizens yearning for credible alternatives, the question grows more urgent: Can Nigeria’s opposition finally build a stable political vehicle before 2027, or will internal collapse once again hand the incumbent a decisive advantage before ballots are cast?