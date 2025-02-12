US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth embarked on a high-profile diplomatic trip to Africa and Europe on 10 February 2025. His visit to US Africa Command (AFRICOM) in Stuttgart, Germany, aims to deepen military cooperation on the continent and reinforce President Donald Trump’s “America First” security strategy. Mr Hegseth’s presence at AFRICOM Headquarters highlights the Trump administration’s determination to prioritise US military strength, enhance counterterrorism efforts, and strengthen alliances across Africa.

He will also visit Belgium and Poland “to engage with US and Allied leaders on strengthening deterrence, supporting warfighters, and advancing America’s national security interests,” said a 7 February Pentagon statement.

This trip comes at a pivotal time as the US military intensifies its counterterrorism operations in Africa. AFRICOM, under the leadership of US Marine Corps General Michael Langley, has long been engaged in the battle against extremist groups like ISIS and al-Shabaab, particularly in Somalia. Following the first airstrike carried out under the Trump administration, AFRICOM’s continued operations in Somalia underscore the US commitment to eliminating terrorist threats and supporting African security forces. The airstrikes, launched in the Al-Miskaad Mountains, targeted ISIS positions after the group was suspected of conducting operations in the region.

For Mr Hegseth, AFRICOM represents a crucial component of US security strategy. His trip signals that the Trump administration views African security not only as a regional priority but also as a strategic component of global counterterrorism efforts. As part of this broader strategy, AFRICOM continues to support military operations against ISIS and other terrorist groups, whose activities have destabilised parts of the continent. The successful US airstrike in Somalia, which followed growing intelligence on ISIS-Somalia’s movements in the Al-Miskaad Mountains, marks the latest chapter in an ongoing effort to disrupt and dismantle the group’s operations.

This week’s operations in Somalia are tied to a broader counterterrorism initiative that has intensified in recent years, especially as ISIS-Somalia has gained a foothold in northern regions of the country. Intelligence from AFRICOM confirmed the group’s presence in the Al-Miskaad Mountains, a key stronghold in Bari, where US and Puntland forces have increased their operational pressure. Puntland defense forces, who have made significant strides against ISIS militants, were instrumental in the recent surrender of key ISIS figures, including Abdirahman Awsiciid (Laahoor), a notorious figure responsible for multiple targeted assassinations in Bosaso. Laahoor’s surrender comes amid a broader Puntland offensive aimed at dismantling ISIS’s influence in the region. The capture of key ISIS positions in Al-Miskaad aligns with the US airstrike objectives, making the operation a part of a coordinated effort to degrade the group’s operational capabilities.

Historically, Puntland has struggled with militant groups operating from the region, particularly ISIS and al-Shabaab. Puntland forces have had successes in securing territory from the grip of these groups, with recent gains in the Al-Miskaad Mountains seen as a significant victory. Laahoor’s prior role in targeted assassinations from 2017 to 2022, which caused chaos in Bosaso, makes his capture and subsequent surrender a turning point. His involvement in ISIS’s operations in Somalia, particularly with the group’s assassination campaigns, marked a dark period in the region’s security.

Mr Hegseth’s visit to AFRICOM, then, serves as a powerful symbol of Mr Trump’s strategy not only on counterterrorism efforts but also to consolidate partnerships across Africa. AFRICOM’s role has been pivotal in coordinating US and African military efforts to target militant groups operating on the continent. Through a combination of direct strikes, intelligence sharing, and training missions, AFRICOM aims to enhance African militaries’ capabilities and reduce terrorist influence.

This visit to AFRICOM aligns with broader US military objectives to solidify alliances in Africa, particularly in countering the growing threat of ISIS, al-Shabaab, and other extremist groups. As President Trump’s administration seeks to reassert America’s dominance in global security, Mr Hegseth’s presence in Africa signals an intensified focus on the continent’s security needs. From strengthening counterterrorism cooperation to furthering military readiness, Mr Hegseth’s visit reaffirms the administration’s commitment to proactive engagement in the fight against global terrorism.

Following his stop in Germany, Mr Hegseth will continue his diplomatic efforts with meetings in Brussels and Poland, further reinforcing America’s military commitments abroad. As Africa faces growing security challenges, AFRICOM’s continued presence and leadership remain a critical part of US defense strategy. The importance of the region — and the role of American military forces— has never been more apparent.

Pearl Matibe is a Washington, D.C.-based geopolitical analyst and correspondent covering Congress, the Pentagon, State Department, and White House, with expertise in foreign and defense policy. Follow her on Twitter: @PearlMatibe.

