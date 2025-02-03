On 1 February, 12 days into his second term, President Donald Trump ordered a decisive military operation against ISIS-Somalia, in what officials said was a demonstration of his resolve to eliminate terrorist threats. The US Africa Command (AFRICOM), under the direction of newly sworn-in Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, carried out a precision airstrike in Somalia’s Golis Mountains, reportedly killing multiple ISIS operatives. Notably, the strike, which was coordinated with the Federal Government of Somalia, was executed with impressive speed, with initial reports confirming no civilian casualties.

At the heart of this swift action is President Trump’s focus on the growing threat posed by ISIS, especially its African affiliates. In a statement, Mr Hegseth remarked, “At President Trump’s direction and in coordination with the Federal Government of Somalia, we authorised U.S. Africa Command to conduct coordinated airstrikes today targeting ISIS-Somalia operatives in the Golis Mountains.” This messaging indicates Mr Trump’s commitment to fighting terrorism and his readiness to take swift action in the face of global threats.

The airstrike was authorised barely a week after Mr Hegseth was sworn in as the 29th Secretary of Defense, marking one of his first significant decisions regarding US military action in Africa.

Photo: U.S. Vice President JD Vance swears in Pete Hegseth as the 29th secretary of defense as his wife, Jennifer, and the couple’s children look on at the White House, Jan. 25, 2025.

Mr Hegseth’s rapid involvement signals a no-nonsense approach to counterterrorism operations. For comparison, AFRICOM had previously executed strikes during other administrations, but the speed and directness with which Mr Hegseth and President Trump responded to this ISIS threat set a new tone. The Pentagon’s immediate update on the strike’s results underscores the current administration’s approach.

The Pentagon’s initial release about the operation confirmed the airstrike’s success while AFRICOM reaffirmed its commitment to minimising civilian harm, stating, “U.S. Africa Command takes great measures to prevent civilian harm. Protecting civilians remains a vital part of the command’s operations to promote a more secure and stable Africa.”

This is important, as it demonstrates that while military action is central to US policy in the region, there is still a pronounced effort to avoid civilian casualties – a challenge that has historically complicated military operations in Africa.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

For many observers, this airstrike could represent a broader shift in the approach to counterterrorism under Mr Trump’s leadership. It reinforces the notion that President Trump is not one to shy away from taking swift, decisive military action when faced with terrorist threats. His administration’s commitment to rooting out ISIS at its core is evident, with the recent strike acting as a reminder of the global scope of the US’s counterterrorism efforts.

While AFRICOM has certainly carried out strikes in Africa under previous administrations, Mr Trump’s early and visible engagement in this operation sends a message about the priority placed on combating ISIS. As the president’s first military action in Africa since taking office for a second term, it sets the stage for future operations across the continent, with a clear focus on destroying ISIS’s infrastructure and weakening its capacity to launch further attacks.

This airstrike is not just a tactical victory but a strategic one as well. It demonstrates that the Trump administration is committed to taking bold steps in the fight against terrorism, particularly ISIS, in Africa. While it remains to be seen how the broader landscape of US operations in Africa will evolve, one thing is clear: the Trump administration’s approach is marked by decisiveness and a continued focus on eliminating the terrorist threat posed by ISIS.

Pearl Matibe is a Washington, D.C.-based geopolitical analyst and correspondent covering Congress, the Pentagon, State Department, and the White House, with expertise in foreign and defence policy. Follow her on Twitter: @PearlMatibe.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

