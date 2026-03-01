Nigerian actress and singer Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde has opened up on the rationale behind the production of her upcoming movie, “Mother’s Love.”

After spending some time away from the screen, the actress made her return with “Mother’s Love”, which is scheduled for a cinema release on 6 March.

The movie, which starred Olumide Oworu, Noray Nehita, Ifeanyi Kalu, Lilian Afegbai, and Nosa Rex, among others, marked the 48-year-old’s directorial debut.

In an interview posted on her Instagram page on Friday, a copy of which PREMIUM TIMES obtained, she said the project stemmed from her desire to tell emotionally grounded stories that highlight the strength, sacrifice and resilience of women.

Except:

PT: What inspired the movie titled Mother’s Love?

Jalade-Ekeinde: So the inspiration for the movie Mother’s Love came from my own experience. Actually, being a mother and also a daughter. And a first daughter at that. My mom, as a first-time mother, felt she needed to train me, and she never had any time for me.

So the only times we ever had together were during the weekends. Actually, it’s precisely Sunday, cause Saturday my dad would take me with him as well. And so all that discipline on Sunday was a lot; it was an overload.

And I didn’t understand it, I didn’t understand her. First, I didn’t think I felt motherly love. But I didn’t know that it was tough love, cause my dad was charming to me. You see, he was always with me. So my mother felt like she had to be the one to bring the discipline. And I always questioned why she never understood me.

In fact, I claimed other people as my mom, you know, against my own mom. And so I actually started getting close to my mom after I got married. And that was when I began to understand her and vice versa. So my husband coming into the picture and the two of them having a perfect relationship helped my relationship with her.

PT: Relating to your character in the movie, what does this depict to you in real life?

Jalade-Ekeinde: Relating to my character as Labake Rhodes. Some aspects of Labake Rhodes are very similar to Omotola, which I didn’t even notice until we were shooting. Cause it was when some situations would happen. I was part of writing the script, but because it happened so fast, I was involved in the editing and everything.

I didn’t stop to think about the fact that some of these things were similar to how I would react, but when we were shooting, and it came to life, and I would respond in that way, then it would hit me like, hmm, this is so Omotola, you know, and everything. And there are some things that I would just be like, never, this can never be me.

This is Labake, not Omotola. So yeah, there are a few things here and there that I found similarities with. And there are just some I would say no to, I would say. As a mother, I have those two sides, so yeah.

PT: You starred in the film and made your directorial debut. How did it feel handling both roles?

Jalade-Ekeinde: So doubling up as a director and actor in Mother’s Love was tough. It was tough. Interestingly, I enjoyed being a director more than an actor. I know that’s going to shock a lot of people. Because, you know, acting is something you’ve done for so long. And you feel like, to some extent, sometimes I don’t have so much of a challenge.

I really like challenges. And directing felt very natural to me. I totally enjoyed using my brain alone, not my looks, and not having to act or come in front of the camera. It was a struggle.

PT: You’ve not been on screen for a while, and coming back with this movie, what are the people’s expectations?

Jalade-Ekeinde: I haven’t been on screen for a while. So, I mean, although I’ve shot some projects that haven’t come out yet, right now I think I don’t know if this will come out before some of them, but I expect people to see Finesse. I expect them to know that many people say they miss old Nollywood. There’s a way we acted there. It is real. People will really see the difference.

Hopefully, that’s what we’re trying to achieve. So, the way people watch this can make them feel like that’s what we’re hoping to achieve. And that’s what will happen. So, coming back on screen, I intend to restore the electricity. The audience will take home a lot from this movie. And that’s what we’re hoping to do with our films from the Red Hook Concert.

PT: What will be your final word for aspiring filmmakers?

Jalade-Ekeinde: My words for aspiring filmmakers are to be as prepared as possible. So, Nigerians, Africans, and everybody in the diaspora, you’ve been on my case a lot. We need to see you on-screen. So, this is my movie, Mother’s Love. Please watch it. Bring your kids. Bring your family. Tell everybody to tell everybody. Heck, bring your enemies. So, this is my movie, Mother’s Love. It’s a gift. I actually call it a gift.

It’s a gift to families. It’s a gift for mothers. It’s a gift for first daughters. And this will not be the last. We’re going to do another part two. So, follow the journey with us. And thank you. Enjoy it. Coming to cinemas very soon.