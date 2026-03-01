The Defence Headquarters says troops conducting ongoing military operations across the country recorded significant wins in February.

According to statistics released by the Defence Media Operations on Sunday, 354 terrorists, criminals and illegal miners were arrested within the period.

The military also disclosed that 409 kidnapped hostages were rescued during various operations carried out nationwide.

In the fight against crude oil theft and related crimes, troops destroyed 32 illegal refining sites, it said, adding that a total of 144,050 litres of crude oil and 31,601 litres of Automotive Gas Oil (AGO) were recovered.

Additionally, security forces recovered N2.4 million (N2,440,000) in cash during operations.

The Nigerian military has constituted various joint task forces, leading the war against terrorism and banditry across the country.

In the North-east theatre, troops of Operation Hadin Kai are confronting insurgents who continue to threaten peace and stability in places like Borno, Adamawa and Yobe states.

Recently, the troops of the joint force, which also includes an air component, intercepted a terror courier from whom armed drones were recovered.

In the North-central, the troops of Operation Whirl Stroke are curbing communal clashes, banditry and resource-based violence often tagged as farmers-herders crisis.

The joint task force includes three sectors covering Benue, Nasarawa and Taraba.

As of early 2026, the operation has intensified its efforts, including the destruction of terror enclaves in Takum and Wukari in Taraba State.

Similarly, troops of Operation Fansan Yamma are stemming violence in North-west, where many bandit groups are controlling poorly governed local communities.