Marriage is a lifelong commitment that demands fidelity from both partners, regardless of the conditions they face, as the phrase “For Better or Worse” suggests.

The movie “For Better or Worse,” released on 20 February 2026, is a family drama produced by Jide “Jblaze” Oyegbile that explores topical issues such as marital intimacy, infertility, and the moral complexities that can strain relationships in contemporary households.

The title “For Better or Worse” borrows from traditional Christian wedding vows, which are the film’s central theme. Marriage is a lifelong commitment tested by hardship, truth, and forgiveness. But how much can one bear in this journey of commitment?

However, titles like this always give away the movie’s main gist at first glance, but while the film struggles with predictability, its didactic nature cannot be denied.

The film, produced by Only Good Films TV on YouTube, follows Precious and Israel, a young couple navigating the pressure of their pasts and the struggle with fertility. This theme remains deeply sensitive in many African societies, where fertility is often equated with marital success and womanhood.

Plot

The movie tells the story of a couple, Israel, played by Blossom Chukwujekwu and his wife Precious, played by Akeem Ogara. Precious reveals to her husband that she had always known that her womb was damaged before they got married, which she kept as a secret from Israel, who was a patient and loving husband.

Precious had undergone multiple unsafe abortions before marriage, leading to Asherman’s syndrome, a medical condition involving uterine scarring that can cause infertility and recurrent miscarriages. The narrative traces the couple’s repeated pregnancy losses, mounting family pressure, and Israel’s continuous support for his wife in their relationship.

Despite the repeated miscarriages, Precious becomes pregnant again, to the immense joy of Israel, who immediately goes into ‘daddy mode’. They start planning for the baby, including buying property and baby clothes, yet Precious suffers another miscarriage, which devastates both of them.

Israel remains supportive, suggesting assisted reproductive options such as in vitro fertilisation (IVF) and adoption, choices that are increasingly gaining attention in Nigeria but still face cultural and financial barriers. However, things went south as Precious’ behaviour went downhill. She started smoking and clubbing, even to the point of bringing a random man into her marital home and bed. Yet, Israel remains calm. This worried her; hence, she confronted Israel. Here, he expresses his commitment to his marriage, regardless of the situation: ‘For better or Worse’.

The story takes a dramatic turn when Israel uncovers Precious’s medical history and her past relationship with Korede, her former boyfriend and the father of the aborted pregnancies. A subsequent one-night encounter between Precious and Korede results in another pregnancy, throwing the marriage into crisis as questions of paternity and trust arise. How many crises can this couple handle?

Strength

Marriage, as often depicted in Nollywood, is rarely a simple union of love; ‘For Better or Worse’ situates this narrative of marriage within an evolving tradition of contemporary Nigerian homes, asking the difficult question: can love survive when the vows are tested by infertility, betrayal, and buried secrets?

For decades, Nollywood’s engagement with marriage has revolved mainly around extended family tensions, scheming in-laws, polygamous rivalries, and inheritance battles. However, recent films have narrowed the lens to the formative unit of husband and wife, interrogating the intimate crises that unfold behind closed doors. ‘For Better or Worse’ aligns with this shift, focusing on a young couple, Precious and Israel, whose union is threatened not by external chaos but by deeply personal trauma.

Infertility remains one of the most socially stigmatised marital challenges in Nigeria. In many communities, childbearing is still perceived as the ultimate validation of marriage. Once a union is shadowed by infertility, it is often assumed to be teetering on collapse. Yet this film initially subverts that expectation. Despite their inability to conceive, Precious and Israel maintain an outward calm.

The film gains thematic weight by delving into unsafe abortion practices, an issue identified as a major contributor to maternal morbidity and infertility.

Performance, cinematography and script

Despite its predictability, the core of the story is well driven by the cast. The movie focuses on a couple, Akeem Ogara, who plays Precious, a wife who enjoys her husband’s love, yet beneath that are devastating secrets. And then Blossom Chukwujekwu, who played Israel. His performance balances patience with visible heartbreak. However, some may argue Israel’s character is unrealistic, as the movie presents him as a “perfect husband” rather than a fully conflicted man. It also shows his temperament and maturity.

Also, the script’s strength lies in its willingness to confront sensitive subjects like infertility, marital infidelity and unsafe abortion, without overt moralising. It invites the audience to judge rather than dictating judgment.

Cinematographically, the film opts for modest production design and grounded realism. The domestic interiors are intentionally ordinary, reinforcing the universality of the couple’s ordeal. This understated aesthetic enhances relatability, situating the story within a recognisable Nigerian middle-class environment.

Weaknesses

Despite all its high flyers, the film is not without flaws. Certain confrontation scenes descend into melodrama, and dialogue occasionally veers into didactic exposition.

Medical explanations, particularly references to Asherman’s syndrome, are simplified, which may frustrate viewers seeking deeper clinical nuance.

Furthermore, the character of Korede suffers from limited development, functioning more as a narrative catalyst than a fully realised antagonist. This reduction weakens what could have been a more contextual exploration of betrayal and accountability.

Morals

Ultimately, ‘For Better or Worse’ interrogates a timeless question: how much should one endure in a struggling marriage? At what point does fidelity to vows give way to self-preservation? By framing these dilemmas within contemporary reproductive health realities, the film becomes more than a romantic drama; it is a cultural reflection on commitment, trauma and resilience.

While imperfect in execution, ‘For Better or Worse’ stands as a timely addition to Nollywood’s growing body of socially conscious family dramas. It succeeds in provoking conversation about marital honesty, reproductive health and the emotional labour required to sustain love amid disappointment. For audiences invested in socially grounded storytelling, the film offers both emotional engagement and a critical thinking that leaves the audience as the judge.

Verdict

7/10

‘For Better or Worse’ is showing on YouTube