Nollywood actress and film producer Allwell Ademola is dead.

The actress died on Saturday in Lagos.

She was 43.

Her colleagues Faithia Williams, Mide Martins and Bidemi Kosoko confirmed her death and shared glowing tributes on their social media pages on Saturday.

Ms Ademola, popular for her role as ‘Mama Kate’ in the 2018 film ‘Ile Wa’, reportedly suffered a heart attack at her Lagos residence on Saturday.

The deceased was later rushed to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Ms Ademola was well-known for her work both in front of and behind the camera, having starred in and produced numerous Nollywood films over her career, such as Ile Wa (2018) and False Flag (2017).

Tributes

Her sudden death sparked an outpouring of emotion from colleagues and industry figures across social media.

Expressing her grief, fellow actress Faithia Williams shared on Instagram that the news hit her badly, expressing her disbelief about the news of her colleague’s death.

In a similar vein, actress Mide Martins lamented the loss of Ms Ademola, regarding the late actress as lively and cheerful in her tribute.

“Black Saturday. This is not fair. May God forgive your shortcomings, Allwell. Our ever playful, joyful, cheerful, lively Allwell is gone!! God, this is too heartbreaking,” Ms Martins wrote.

Similarly, another colleague, Bidemi Kosoko, expressed disbelief at the reports, asking for a reply from Ademola as she struggled to accept the tragic news.

“No way. It isn’t possible. This isn’t true. God forbid in Jesus’ name. I refuse to accept this one, God forbid. Please reply to my message, my aunt. I will wait patiently for your reply,” Ms Kosoko said.

The late actress rose to prominence, particularly after starring in several Nollywood films in the late 2000s and 2010s, including ‘You or I’ in 2015 and ‘Omo Emi’ in 2017.