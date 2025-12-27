Nigerian pastor Jerry Eze has joined a rare global league after his online prayer platform, New Season Prophetic Prayers and Declarations (NSPPD), was ranked the third most-watched YouTube channel worldwide in 2025.

The ranking, published by Stream Charts, an international platform that collects data from the most popular broadcasting platforms to provide detailed and relevant streaming analytics, shows that the channel has amassed over 102 million watch hours, outperforming all non-gaming creators on the platform this year.

The ranking places Mr Eze behind Brazilian singer Frei Gilson, who recorded 154 million watch hours, and Dominican content creator Luinny Corporan, who amassed 137 million. Data from Streams Charts showed that the Nigerian pastor’s channel outperformed all non-gaming creators on the platform during the period under review.

This latest feat marks his third major global feat in 2025. In September, PREMIUM TIMES reported that he retained the title of Nigeria’s highest-earning YouTuber for the second consecutive year.

In August 2024, this newspaper also reported that Mr Eze’s YouTube channel (Pastor Jerry Eze) secured him the enviable position with earnings of N7.81 billion over a specified period.

Gratituide

Reacting to the feat in a Facebook post on Saturday, Mr Eze, who is also the lead pastor of Streams of Joy Ministries, expressed gratitude to God and his followers, claiming that the YouTube channel, NSPPD, has outperformed its original mission.

“This was definitely not our mission, but see what God has done. Third Most Watched YouTube Channel in the World, away from Gaming sites,” he said.

Reflecting on the journey, the pastor stated that the kingdom of the world has transformed into the Kingdom of God. The clergyman, however, lauded his followers who joined the online prayer channel throughout the year.

“I don’t even know what to say but to thank Jesus. This Flawed Young man from the backside of the desert, you chose to show forth your Might through. This wasn’t the mission, but Lord, I will be a fool not to say thank you, Abba; El-Roi.

“The Kingdoms of this World have become the Kingdoms of our God, to Everyone all over the Globe who joined us in Prayers every working day. This is for all of us,” he added.

NSPPD Channel

The NSPPD YouTube channel was established on November 21, 2020, in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. It offers daily online prayer sessions at a time when physical church gatherings were restricted.

Since its launch, the platform has evolved into a global ministry, drawing millions of viewers worldwide. It has grown to more than 3.06 million subscribers, with over three thousand uploaded videos amassing hundreds of millions of views.

Its daily livestreams frequently attract hundreds of thousands of participants, and the channel has consistently ranked among Nigeria’s top-earning YouTube platforms, mainly driven by Super Chat donations and high levels of live audience engagement.