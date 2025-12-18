The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has expressed concern over the release of actress Ini Edo’s latest film, ‘A Very Dirty Christmas’.

PREMIUM TIMES learnt that the film, produced by Edo and directed by Akay Mason, was released to cinemas nationwide on 16 December.

CAN, in a statement signed by its President, Daniel Okoh, an archbishop, described the film as offensive and disrespectful to the Christian faith, according to a report by Punch newspaper on Wednesday.

Mr Okoh added that the film’s title diminished the spiritual significance of Christmas and the celebration of the birth of Jesus Christ.

He said: “The Christian Association of Nigeria is deeply troubled by the title of the movie: ‘A Very Dirty Christmas’, which it considers offensive and disrespectful to the Christian faith. Christmas is a sacred season that marks the birth of Jesus Christ and represents purity, peace, love and redemption.

“Linking such a holy celebration with the word ‘dirty’ diminishes its spiritual meaning and reduces a solemn religious observance to something crude and sensational.”

Enter NFVCB

Mr Okoh also criticised the National Film and Video Censors Board (NFVCB) for approving the film, particularly at a time when Christians were celebrating the birth of Jesus.

He emphasised that while creative freedom is essential, it must be exercised responsibly and with sensitivity in Nigeria’s diverse religious landscape.

Mr Okoh emphasised that Christmas embodies purity, peace, love, and redemption.

He noted that labelling the sacred celebration as “dirty” diminishes its solemnity and turns a revered occasion into something crude and sensational.

“CAN therefore calls on the National Film and Video Censors Board to explain how the title was approved for public exhibition, particularly during the Christmas season.

“CAN also urges industry bodies such as the Actors Guild of Nigeria and other stakeholders in Nollywood to take a clear stand on the use of religious themes and symbols in ways that may offend faith communities,” he stated.

Mr Okoh urged Edo to show sensitivity to the concerns raised and take concrete steps to address them.

He warned that undermining sacred values amid the country’s current moral and social challenges could exacerbate divisions and erode mutual respect.

The film follows a family Christmas reunion thrown into emotional turmoil by unresolved secrets and past traumas, transforming the festive gathering into a tense and dramatic affair.

The cast features Eucharia Anunobi, Femi Branch, IK Ogbonna, Lateef Adedimeji, Nancy Isime, Taye Arimoro, Josephina Otabor, and Wumi Toriola, among others.