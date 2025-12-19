The National Film and Video Censors Board (NFVCB) has asked actress Ini Edo to modify the title of her film, “A Very Dirty Christmas.”

PREMIUM TIMES reported that the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), in a statement signed by its president, Daniel Okoh, described the film’s title as offensive and disrespectful to the Christian faith.

Additionally, in a statement issued on Thursday, NFVCB Director General (DG) Shaibu Husseini acknowledged CAN’s concerns and stated that the film had undergone all required legal and regulatory processes before the title was approved.

He reassured the Christian community that the NFVCB treated religious sensitivity, mutual respect, and peaceful coexistence as central to fulfilling its statutory duties.

However, speaking in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja on Friday, Mr Husseini disclosed that the board has directed the 43-year-old actress to modify the film’s title.

He said: “We have heard their concern, and we have to reason together because there is no way we will not listen to the concern raised by a very important religious body like CAN. Don’t forget that one of the things the law has asked us to do as a board is to balance creativity and regulation, and we need to be seen to be doing that.

“So, we approved this film based on the content and the context of the production, and when we were watching the film, it had nothing to do with Christianity or whatever. However, in light of the concerns raised by CAN, and in the spirit of responsiveness and dialogue, NFVCB has formally engaged the producers of the film and requested a modification of the title.”

Tension

Mr Husseini added that the action was taken to avert any unnecessary religious tension.

He further reiterated that the NFVCB remained open to sustained engagement with CAN, other faith-based organisations, industry stakeholders, and the wider public.

“This is to avoid interpretations that may be considered offensive to Christian sensibilities and to prevent any unnecessary religious tension. Nigeria’s strength lies in its diversity, and the board is mindful of the importance of ensuring that films exhibited in the country do not undermine religious harmony or offend deeply held beliefs.

“It will always take appropriate steps to ensure that films exhibited in Nigeria promote understanding, respect for religious diversity and national unity, while also supporting responsible creativity and artistic expression. The Board appreciates the patience, understanding and cooperation of all stakeholders as it works to uphold its mandate in the overall interest of the Nigerian public,” Mr Husseini said.

Backstory

This newspaper reported that Edo defended the film’s title in a statement shared on her social media platforms, insisting that the production fully complied with all legal and regulatory requirements before its release.

The actress said she is a practising Christian and would never deliberately produce content that undermines or disrespects Christianity.

She further explained that the film’s title was not intended to ridicule or dishonour the Christian faith, noting that storytelling often relies on contrast to provoke reflection rather than to offend.

Edo added that earlier engagement with the project would have created space for constructive dialogue and mutual understanding well before the controversy arose.

The film, directed by Akay Mason, was released in cinemas nationwide on 16 December.

It centres on a family Christmas reunion that spirals into emotional conflict as long-buried secrets and past traumas resurface, transforming what should have been a joyful festive gathering into a tense and dramatic experience.

The film featured an ensemble cast including Eucharia Anunobi, Femi Branch, IK Ogbonna, Lateef Adedimeji, Nancy Isime, Taye Arimoro, Josephina Otabor, and Wumi Toriola, among others.