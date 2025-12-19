Nollywood actress and producer Ini Edo has responded to criticism from the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) over her film “A Very Dirty Christmas.”

PREMIUM TIMES reported that CAN described the film as offensive to the Christian faith.

CAN condemned the film in a statement signed by its president, Daniel Okoh, an archbishop, arguing that the title trivialised the spiritual significance of Christmas.

He also faulted the National Film and Video Censors Board (NFVCB) for approving the movie.

Although the NFVCB later acknowledged the controversy and said it was taking steps to address the concerns raised, Edo defended the film in a statement shared on her social media pages on Thursday night.

She insisted that the production complied fully with all legal and regulatory requirements before its release.

Approval

The 43-year-old actress stated that she is a practising Christian and would never intentionally produce content that undermines or disrespects Christianity.

The actress said: “Prior to the release of this film, all legal and regulatory requirements governing motion pictures in Nigeria were fully complied with, including securing the appropriate approval from the National Film and Video Censors Board (NFVCB), Nigerian Copyright Commission (NCC), amongst others. At no time was there any intention to demean, ridicule, or dishonour Christianity, the Christmas season, or the values held dear by millions of Nigerians.

“I am a devout Christian. My faith is deeply personal to me, and it guides my values, my choices, and my life. I would never knowingly create or associate myself with any work that seeks to misrepresent, disrespect, or undermine my religion or the essence of Christmas.”

Metaphor

Furthermore, Edo said the film’s title was not intended to ridicule or dishonour Christianity, explaining that storytelling often relied on contrast to provoke reflection rather than to cause offence.

She added that engaging with the film at an earlier stage would have created room for constructive dialogue and fostered mutual understanding long before now.

“The title of the film is metaphorical, reflecting the story being told and the realities explored within it. Christmas, while sacred, is also a season that often reveals the contrast between appearance and truth, joy and struggle, virtue and human imperfection.

“It is also important to note that we have since been publicly promoting this film, with its title clearly visible across multiple media platforms. During this entire period, no concerns or objections were raised. It is therefore surprising that reservations are only being expressed after the film has been released and duly approved by the appropriate regulatory authority”, she added.

The actress said she acknowledged the concerns raised by CAN and respected the vital role faith plays in society.

She emphasised that Nigeria thrives when dialogue, understanding, and mutual respect shape public engagement, particularly at the intersection of faith, culture, and creative expression.

“I invite everyone to go to cinemas across Nigeria to watch A Very Dirty Christmas for themselves. See the story, feel the message and judge it in its proper context. I will continue to visit cinemas for meet and greet, so please look out for me at a cinema close to you. I can’t wait to meet you and share this experience together.”

The film was directed by Akay Mason.

It was released in cinemas nationwide on 16 December, and centres on a family Christmas reunion that descends into emotional conflict as long-buried secrets and past traumas resurface, turning what should be a festive occasion into a tense and dramatic experience.

The film stars Eucharia Anunobi, Femi Branch, IK Ogbonna, Lateef Adedimeji, Nancy Isime, Taye Arimoro, Josephina Otabor, and Wumi Toriola, among others.