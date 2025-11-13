The Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN), Lagos State Chapter, has expelled an actor, Maradona Johnson, over what it described as “persistent acts of misconduct, constitutional violations, and deliberate attempts to destabilise the peace and order of the Guild.”

In a letter signed by the chapter’s chairman on Wednesday, Ashiedu Gabriel, the disciplinary action was taken following a resolution of the National Executive Council (NEC) meeting, which included the Board of Trustees (BOT) chairman, national executives, and state chairmen of the guild.

According to the letter, Mr Johnson was found guilty of several offences, including inciting division among members, tarnishing the guild’s image, and serving as a board member of a parallel and illegal association.

The Guild also accused him of conniving with others to undermine legally constituted authorities, showing gross insubordination, and deliberately distancing himself from the Lagos State Chapter’s activities.

The statement described his conduct as “detrimental to the unity, integrity, and progress of the Actors Guild of Nigeria,” noting that the guild “will not condone any further acts of sabotage or indiscipline.”

As a result, Mr Johnson has been barred from participating in or benefiting from any AGN Lagos activities, platforms, privileges, or engagements, and his name will be removed from all official records of the Lagos Chapter.

Immediate effect

The letter, which takes immediate effect, has been circulated to all relevant national and state structures of the Guild for enforcement. It also warned Johnson against impersonating or interfering in AGN matters, stating that any such act would be subject to legal and disciplinary action.

Copies of the expulsion notice were sent to the AGN National President, the BOT Chairman, the National Secretary, the Disciplinary Committee Chairman, the Council of Chairmen, and other key guild officials.

However, this is not the first time the guild has taken disciplinary actions against its members.

In July 2013, AGN suspended six members, including Don Pedro Aganbi, Stella Marris, Doris Ambros, Fred Ekata, Saint Mathew, and Tunde Talabi, for what the guild described as “anti-guild activities”.

Also in July 2013, the AGN’s Kaduna State Chapter removed its chairman. Gabriel Okotie and cited “abdicating his duties, nonchalant attitude, and lack of accountability” among the reasons for the impeachment.

In 2010, veteran actor Emeka Ike was reportedly banned by the AGN for alleged misconduct and anti-guild activities, including the sponsorship of thugs to threaten guild officials.

In July 2025, AGN suspended actress Shirley Igwe indefinitely after she allegedly slapped a crew member during a film production. The guild described her actions as “professional misconduct, violence, and indiscipline”.