The Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN) has reaffirmed its commitment to conducting a transparent and democratic national election, warning against attempts by specific individuals to derail the process through misleading legal claims.

In a statement signed by Cornell Udofia, Chief Press Secretary to the AGN National President, on Wednesday, the Guild said preparations for the national election are ongoing and a tentative date will be announced soon.

The Guild’s reaction follows what it described as “recent developments,” including attempts by a suspended member, Maradona Johnson, to disrupt the process by citing a 2013 Federal High Court ruling that, according to the Guild, has long been resolved and is no longer valid.

2013 Court Case

The AGN recalled its 2013 leadership crisis, noting that all disputes from that period have been fully resolved through reconciliation and institutional reforms.

The crisis began in July 2013, when actor Emeka Ike filed a lawsuit challenging the Guild’s leadership structure and the provisions of its constitution. The case questioned the legitimacy of the Board of Trustees (BOT) and the tenure of its leadership, sparking deep internal divisions within the organisation.

According to the Guild, the 2013 court judgment focused on the administration of then-President Ibinabo Fiberesima and the AGN’s BOT. However, it did not give any leadership authority to Maradona Johnson, nor did it recognise him as president of the Guild.

Peace and reconciliation meeting

The AGN said the matter was fully resolved after a Peace and Reconciliation Meeting in Enugu in August 2017, which produced key outcomes.

The Statement reads, “The key resolutions from that meeting included: Dissolution of the affected BOT as directed by the court; Constitution of a new BOT; Formation of a Government of National Unity to stabilize the Guild; Appointment of Dr Ejezie Emeka Rollas MON, as Interim National President; Appointment of Mr. St. Maradona M. Johnson as Treasurer, as part of the peace accord.”

Following this reconciliation, Mr Maradona withdrew all pending legal actions against the Guild. He served as Treasurer for two terms, first in the Interim Government and subsequently under the elected administration of 2019. He voluntarily chose not to contest for another term thereafter.

The Statement continues, “These facts unequivocally confirm that the Guild has fully complied with the 2013 judgment,” the statement read, “and that its impact has long been overtaken by goodwill, time, and institutional progress.”

While reaffirming its respect for the judiciary, the Guild emphasised that it will not tolerate the misrepresentation of resolved legal matters as an excuse to stall its democratic process.

“The Guild views Mr Maradona’s recent actions as a deliberate attempt to destabilize the organization by weaponizing legal ambiguities for personal gain,” the statement said. “Such maneuvers are not only unhelpful but run counter to the spirit of peace, progress, and professionalism that AGN now embodies.”

The AGN maintained that it remains united under the leadership of Mr Rollas, and assured members that the national election date will be communicated transparently once finalized.

It also urged members to remain calm and law-abiding while the Guild’s legal team addresses emerging issues through appropriate legal channels.