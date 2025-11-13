Erisco Foods Limited today highlighted its endorsements from the Association of Nigeria Private Medical Practitioners (ANPMP) and the Nutrition Society of Nigeria, underscoring the company’s unwavering commitment to producing genuinely healthy and natural food products.

These endorsements, granted after a thorough review of Erisco Foods’ production processes and ingredient quality, confirm that Erisco’s tomato paste is a trusted and beneficial choice for health-conscious consumers nationwide. The recognition from these reputable organisations validates the company’s promise of “100% Natural Goodness” and reinforces its philosophy that “Great Quality and Great Taste” can go hand-in-hand with a healthy lifestyle.

A company spokesperson Nnamdi Nwokolo stated, “These endorsements are a source of great pride. They demonstrate that our rigorous standards for quality and purity are recognized and endorsed by Nigeria’s leading medical and nutritional experts. We are not just a food company; we are a health partner for every Nigerian family, committed to supporting the call to ‘Eat Healthy to Live Longer.'”

Erisco Foods remains dedicated to its mission of feeding Africans with healthy foods and will continue to work closely with health and wellness communities to ensure its products consistently meet the highest standards of nutritional value and consumer safety.

As further justification of the endorsements Erisco Foods Limited remains the only Tomato paste manufacturer to ever receive the prestigious National Productivity Order of Merit Award from the Federal Government of Nigeria.

It serves as a powerful testament to the company’s commitment to excellence, and sustainable productivity while setting it apart from other manufacturers when it comes to quality