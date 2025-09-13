The Women in the Arts (WIA) Collective, led by cultural strategist and creative economy leader Brenda Fashugba, has announced a Residency Workshop for the Female Representation and Advancement in Media (FRAME) incubator program at the upcoming 2025 Africa Creative Market (ACM).

The workshop was developed in partnership with Joke Silva, President of the Forum for Women in Film and Television (FWIFT) Nigeria. The workshop will be held on 1 September 2025 at the Landmark Event Centre in Lagos.

It is part of WIA’s mission to amplify female voices, dismantle stereotypes, and equip women in Nollywood and across Africa’s creative industries with tools to tell authentic stories.

Women in the Arts creates opportunities for mentorship, training, and funding for women in film, media, and the arts. Its flagship programs include F.R.A.M.E. and the ACM Residency Workshop.

Women in Nollywood

The program builds on the launch of FRAME earlier this year at NIFS 2025. It was designed to ensure that women are not only visible in African cinema but are also valued, resourced, and empowered as decision-makers.

Speaking at the workshop, the creative economy leader Brenda Fashugba said the group’s mission is to create space for layered, multidimensional portrayals and build a future for female creatives in Nollywood.

“For too long, women in Nollywood have been boxed into stereotypes: the witch, the long-suffering wife, the slay queen.

“At Women in the Arts, our mission is to create space for layered, multidimensional portrayals and to build a future where female creatives shape narratives on their own terms,” Brenda Fashugba said.

Women’s Workshop

The Residency Workshop will give participants practical tools, insider knowledge, and hands-on experience. It will cover techniques for breaking down stereotypes, building authentic characters, and developing protagonist outlines ready for production.

Attendees will also engage in fireside chats with acclaimed female filmmakers and receive expert feedback through character development exercises.

According to WIA, the workshop addresses a key gap in African cinema education while opening pathways for career growth. The partnership with FWIFT Nigeria will also connect participants with mentors, networks, and cross-border collaborations.

The organisers also noted that the initiative will contribute to Nollywood’s growing global influence by promoting stories that reflect the strength, complexity, and diversity of African women.