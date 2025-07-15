The Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, presently in Lagos as part of a trade mission to Africa, has named the bubbly city the continent’s cultural capital.
Mr Khan, who presides over the Greater London Authority (GLA) and is responsible for the strategic governance of Greater London, is presently leading the first trade mission to Africa by a London Mayor.
In an op-ed published on City AM,’ the Mayor described Africa as the world’s most rapidly urbanising region and said the mission’s goal of forging closer ties could benefit London businesses.
“This week I’ll be visiting Africa to bang the drum for our great capital city – and to do everything I can to develop further the economic ties and cultural links that bind London and countries in Africa.
|
“This is the first trade mission to Africa by a London Mayor. Over four cities and five busy days, our delegation will be working to drive trade and investment across critical sectors of our economy. From finance, health and education, to tech, sustainability and our creative industries,” he wrote.
Cultural capital
Mr Khan, who was elected the first Muslim mayor of London in 2016, announced his arrival in Lagos on X with a photograph he took beside graffiti with the inscription, ‘This is Lagos’.
He captioned it, “This is Lagos. Africa’s cultural capital – from Nollywood to Afrobeats to fashion. I’m here to deepen our cultural ties and celebrate what unites us.”
Although the comment on the post was locked, Gboyega Akosile, the Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, welcomed the Mayor to the state.
“Welcome to Lagos, the city of aquatic splendour and Nigeria’s economic, commercial and cultural capital. Here, we say Ekáàbò, meaning you’re welcome,” he wrote.
Growing Africa/UK trade
In June, the UK granted duty-free access to over 3,000 Nigerian products under its Developing Countries Trading Scheme (DCTS).
This initiative aims to boost trade with developing countries, including Nigeria, by reducing or eliminating tariffs on a wide range of goods.
READ ALSO: ‘Judy Austin left with my kids, I don’t know if they’re alive’– Ex-husband alleges
In his article, Mr Khan noted that Africa is the world’s most rapidly urbanising region and home to the globe’s youngest and fastest-growing population.
He said the visit has huge potential for London’s businesses to reach and tap into new markets.
Despite global headwinds, the bilateral trade relationship between Africa and the UK has consistently grown over recent years.
“With trade between the UK and Africa worth £50bn in 2024, and UK exports up seven per cent year-on-year, there is a strong economic logic to us visiting Lagos in Nigeria, Accra in Ghana, and Johannesburg and Cape Town in South Africa.
“Today, more businesses expand into Africa from London than any other city globally, and the UK stands as one of Africa’s most significant trading partners,” he wrote.
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all.
Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership.
It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall.
Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news?Make Contribution
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999