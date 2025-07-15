Emmanuel Obasi, the ex-husband of actress Judy Austin, who is now married to Yul Edochie, has pleaded with the public for help in locating his children.

In 2022, Mr Edochie stirred controversy when he unveiled Ms Austin as his second wife amidst a marital crisis with his first wife, May.

Over a year later, through her legal representatives, DPA Family Clinic, May filed a divorce petition against Yul.

She also filed against Judy as a party cited, asking for N100 million in damages against Judy for adultery with her husband.

As of February, the divorce proceedings remained stalled, with the court ordering the parties to hold a compulsory conference to see if they could reach an agreement on some, if not all, of the disputed issues.

Meanwhile, during this period, Mr Edochie and his second wife, Judy, had two sons together.

In May, they welcomed their third child, a girl.

Cry for help

In the latest development, Mr Obasi, who married Ms Austin when she was 19 and divorced her in 2013, said he is not in contact with their two children.

In a clip currently circulating on the Internet, the filmmaker said that he has not looked at my children for over 10 years now.

“I’m making this video because I’m in pain. I don’t see the reason I married somebody, legally married somebody, and God blessed us with two kids, but she made away with my children.

“They are nowhere to be found. And I didn’t even know whether the children were still alive. The reason I’m saying I’m not sure I’ll stay alive is that she has been posting the children she has with Yul, but she never, for one day, posted any of my children,” he said.

He stated that his suspicion is further heightened by the fact that he has not heard from his children in all these years.

“So I’m calling on people of goodwill, home and abroad, to come and help me. Come and help me, please, because I found out that she wanted to kill me. She wanted to kill me secretly,” Mr Obasi added.

