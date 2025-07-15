In a demonstration of its ongoing commitment to user safety, TikTok removed more than 3.6 million videos from the platform in Nigeria between January and March 2025, a 50 per cent increase in removals over the previous quarter, for violating its Community Guidelines.

These figures were revealed in TikTok’s Q1 2025 Community Guidelines Enforcement Report, which was made available to PREMIUM TIMES. The report underscores the platform’s priority of creating a safe, respectful and trustworthy digital environment.

With a proactive detection rate of 98.4 per cent, which means content was removed before it was reported to TikTok, and 92.1 per cent of videos removed within 24 hours, the report reflects TikTok’s continued investment in innovation, advanced technology, and expert moderation teams to remove harmful content before it reaches audiences.

With millions of positive, educational and entertaining videos uploaded on TikTok daily, TikTok is continually strengthening its ability to identify and remove content that goes against its Community Guidelines. The latest removals report represents a small fraction of the videos the Nigerian community posts quarterly, highlighting the platform has more positive and empowering content.

In March 2025, TikTok also removed 129 accounts in West Africa tied to covert operations.

TikTok LIVE

While TikTok LIVE enables creators and viewers to connect, create, and build communities in real time, the platform has intensified its LIVE Monetisation Guidelines, making it more transparent how some content is not eligible for monetisation.

LIVE content enforcement also remained a top priority. In the first quarter of 2025, TikTok banned 42,196 LIVE rooms and interrupted 48,156 streams in Nigeria that were found to violate the platform’s community guidelines.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

Globally, more than 211 million videos were removed in Q1 2025, up from 153 million in the previous quarter, with over 184 million removed through automation. The platform’s global proactive detection rate reached 99 per cent, demonstrating continued improvements in identifying and removing harmful content quickly and effectively.

Despite these high-volume interventions, harmful content still represents a tiny portion of users’ posts. Globally, less than 1 per cent of content uploaded to TikTok is found to violate its community guidelines, a testament to its continued prioritisation of proactive safeguards.

Bringing resources to Nigeria’s community, together

In June, TikTok Africa hosted its “My Kind of TikTok Digital Well-being Summit,” bringing together experts, NGOs, creators, media, and industry leaders from across Sub-Saharan Africa, including Nigeria, to collectively explore, tackle, and improve the state of digital well-being both on and beyond the platform.

READ ALSO: TikTok announces Mental Health Ambassadors for Africa

Part of a suite of announcements made at the Summit and building on a successful pilot in Europe, TikTok is expanding in-app helpline resources to Nigeria, in partnership with Cece Yara, a child-centred non-profit organisation prioritising youth safety and support. This means that in the coming weeks, young users in Nigeria will have access to local helplines in-app that provide expert support when reporting content related to suicide, self-harm, hate, and harassment.

Collaborating with experts, TikTok has also announced Nigeria’s Olawale Ogunlana (Doctor Wales) as a TikTok Digital Well-being ambassador, part of a diverse group of verified healthcare professionals from the WHO Fides Network.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

