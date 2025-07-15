Governor Francis Nwifuru of Ebonyi State has effected a minor cabinet reshuffle, swapping four commissioners to different ministries.
The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Jude Okpor, former commissioner for information and state orientation, is now the commissioner for rural development.
Ikeuwa Omebe, a former commissioner for rural development, is now the commissioner for information and orientation.
Paul Nwobasi, a professor and former commissioner for education (primary and secondary), is now the commissioner for border, peace and conflict resolution
Donatus Ilang, the former commissioner for border, peace and conflict resolution, is now the commissioner for education (primary and secondary).
Mr Omebe, in his maiden state Executive Council (EXCO) meeting briefing to journalists on Tuesday in Abakaliki, said the reshuffling was not punitive but an opportunity for the EXCO members to diversify their ministerial knowledge.
“The governor expects his commissioners to have knowledge of events in their respective ministries to effectively respond to calls of duty.
“I am now the commissioner for information, and that will make me a better journalist and news manager,” he said.
He noted that the EXCO received and approved the 2026 – 2028 Medium Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF) as part of the preliminary requirements for action on the 2026 budget.
“The MTEF is a strategic financial planning document encompassing the Economic and Fiscal Update (EFU), the Fiscal Strategy Paper (FSP) and the Budget Policy Statement (BPS) for Ebonyi over the next three years.
“The EXCO received and approved the Ebonyi Business Enabling Reform Action Plan (BERAP) 2024.
“This plan indicates the progressive performance of the state in the State Action on Business Enabling Reforms (SABER) Programme,” he said.
He noted that the plan was intended to meet the World Bank eligibility criteria for implementation of the SABER Programme in 2025.
Mr Nwifuru was elected governor of Ebonyi in 2023 under the All Progressives Congress platform. Before his election, he was the speaker of the Ebonyi House of Assembly.
