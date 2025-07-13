With the diverse and exciting range of Nollywood film offerings, the Nigerian movie industry is writing its success story.

In addition to filmmakers taking advantage of the liberal distribution channels provided by free streaming platforms, the cinemas have also experienced a surge in Nollywood’s offerings, a testament to the improvement in storytelling and production quality.

For instance, on 18 July alone, a record five movies will enter cinemas nationwide, a feat only imagined a few years back.

While films like ‘Lost Days’, ‘Midnight In Shangisha’, ‘Out In The Darkness’ and others are already making the rounds, the cinemas still have an exciting lineup of movies scheduled for release this month.

Below is a list of some of them.

Cordelia

Set in Nigeria during the early 1990s under military rule, Cordelia is an adaptation of Femi Osofisan’s novella of the same title.

It follows a university professor who unwittingly becomes embroiled in a military coup.

In the thick of it is a Colonel Peters whose daughter, Cordelia, is the professor’s student.

As a result of the coup, there is general unrest, with students on a rampage and Cordelia’s life in danger.

The professor decides to save Cordelia’s life and becomes further enmeshed in the national crisis.

The movie features a talented Nigerian cast, including Omowunmi Dada, Keppy Ekpeyong, Yvonne Jegede, William Benson, Kelechi Udegbe, Femi Adebayo, Taiwo Ibikunle, and Ropo Ewenla.

The movie starts showing in cinemas on 18 July.

Bendel Girl

Directed by Gbenga Kayode, ‘Bendel Girl’ stars the likes of Amanda Iriekpen, Saskay Jonah, Timi Agbaje, Tope Tedela, Kate Adepegba, Timi Agbaje, Tobi Bakre, Jibola Dabo, and Olusola Fosudo.

In the movie, a teenage girl named Theresa mysteriously reappears on a Nigerian highway in 2024, nearly 40 years after vanishing into a forest in 1985.

Three young adults, Dave, Osas, and Erika, rescue her. Her claim that she is from the past triggers a series of strange events and emotional conflicts.

Bendel Girl starts showing in the cinemas on 18 July.

To Kill a Monkey

‘To Kill a Monkey’, which starts showing in cinemas on 18 July, is a crime story that reflects Nigerian society.

In the movie, Efemini, a struggling man down on his luck, reconnects with an old friend, who introduces him to cybercrime.

Forced by circumstance to suppress his principles and explore a life of cybercrime, he finds himself making ever-greater moral compromises to stay ahead of the consequences of his new choices.

Written, produced and directed by Kemi Adetiba, To Kill A Monkey stars Bucci Franklin, William Benson, Stella Damasus, Bimbo Akintola, Michael O. Ejoor, Chidi Mokeme, Lilian Afegbai, Sunshine Rosman and more.

Ireke: Rise Of The Maroons

This film takes us back to 17th-century West Africa, where young Prince Atanda is battling betrayal.

His uncle kills his father with help from British soldiers and sells Atanda into slavery to seize the throne of Ile Wura.

Sent to a brutal Jamaican plantation, Atanda endures harsh conditions under a cruel master and finds forbidden love with Adunni, a defiant enslaved person.

When Adunni is accused of witchcraft in a jealous scheme, the plantation descends into chaos.

Atanda finds himself drawn into the rebellion of the Maroons, a band of escaped enslaved people led by a mystical priestess.

The movie, written and directed by Peter MacJob, hits cinemas across Nigeria on 25 July.

Cast of the movie include Tobi Bakre, Yetunde Oduwole, Atlanta Bridget Johnson, Bolanle Ninalowo, Kola Ajeyemi, Femi Branch, Demetri Turin, Okusanya Lolade, Antar Laniyan, Ayo Olaiya, Westy Baba, Keturah King, Genevieve Ukatu, as well as Adamson Ibrahim

Ewo (Forbidden)

Starring Ademola Adedoyin, Akin Lewis, Bimbo Ademoye, Chris ‘Danjay’ Nnamdi, Dele Odule, Jaiye Kuti, Kunle Coker, Luwanuide, Marvellous Ajala, Moyo Lawal and others, ‘Ewo’ (Forbidden) is a period movie from the stable of Nile Entertainment.

Moments after the king’s death, his body vanishes, plunging the kingdom into crisis.

A new monarch must be crowned by sunset to fend off an ancient curse. But tradition demands that the successor consume a portion of the late ruler’s flesh as part of the sacred rite.

Ekene Som Mekwunye directs the movie, which starts showing on 18 July.

Freedom Way

In ‘Freedom Way’, after years of hard work, two software developers launch their highly anticipated venture, Easy Go, a rideshare app that connects Lagos’s motorcyclists with customers in the metropolitan area.

The successful launch of their venture is marred by the realities of dealing with unfavourable government laws, rules and regulations, and police brutality.

‘Freedom Way’ stars Adebowale Adedayo, Bimbo Akintola, Jesse Suntele, Meg Otanwa, Femi Jacobs, Mike Afolarin, Teniola Aladese, Taye Arimoro, Tiwalola Adebola-Walter, and Akin Lewis, among others.

‘Freedom Way’ is set to hit cinemas on 18 July.

Sin: The First Kill

Another crime story, ‘Sin: First Kill,’ produced by Jim Iyke, starts showing on Amazon Prime Video on July 24.

The film stars Jim Iyke, Toni Tones, Gideon Okeke, Chidi Mokeme, Yemi Blaq, Chimezie Imo, Kenneth Nwadike, Uzee Usman, Aderonke Onuoha, Hermes Iyele, Toke Makinwa, Charles Okocha, Olumide Oworu, Shaffy Bello, Patrick Doyle, Tessy Diamond and Teddy A.

Dark Path

With an ensemble cast, ‘Dark Path’ explores themes around survival.

Having lost her brother to the cold hands of death many years ago and her parents getting older, a young lady decided to take the bull by the horns over the challenges she and her family were facing in life.

She is determined to live the life of her dreams, but at what cost?

The movie starts showing in cinemas on 25 July.

It features Bolaji Ogunmola, Broda Shaggi, Femi Adebayo, Muyiwa Ademola, Sola Sobewale, Yetunde Adeyemi, and Adebayo Tihani, the director, among others.

