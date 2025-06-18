Del-York Group, a dynamic conglomerate of diverse companies committed to preparing and developing talent and resources for the future of industry and public-private partnerships in Africa, has partnered with the Tribeca Festival to launch a special African Film Spotlight.

The African Film Spotlight is a premier platform that celebrates Africa’s cinematic storytelling, cultural ingenuity, and creative potential on the global stage.

A statement sent to PREMIUM TIMES on Wednesday revealed that the African Film Spotlight, held during the 2025 Tribeca Festival in New York City, was themed ‘Cross-Continental Collaboration & The Power of Partnership.’

This initiative is supported by Afreximbank through its creative arm, CANEX Creations Inc., and co-sponsored by the Bank of Industry (Nigeria) and UN Women.

Some of Africa’s most influential filmmakers, producers, financiers, and cultural policy makers attended the showcase.

They participated in robust discussions to accelerate investment, foster co-productions, and position African cinema as a commercially viable and globally significant force.

The companies revealed that the partnership represents a significant step towards elevating African storytelling internationally.

Deepen creative ties

However, Stephanie Linus, who led the initiative on behalf of Del-York, said the platform’s mission is to unlock bold new narratives and strengthen international creative ties.

While celebrating the actress, director, and cultural ambassador, Linus stated: “The African Film Spotlight is a catalyst for reshaping Africa’s global creative footprint and fostering lasting, cross-border partnerships.”

She added that this year’s presence at Tribeca was enhanced by CANEX Creations Inc., a newly launched subsidiary of Afreximbank dedicated to supporting Africa’s cultural and creative industries.

“As a key feature of the festival, CANEX organised a high-profile Deal Room, providing a platform for numerous African filmmakers to present their projects in pursuit of financial backing”, she said.

According to her, the initiative highlighted Afreximbank’s commitment to financing projects that support the growth of African cinema and intellectual property with global market potential.

She noted that Del-York Group, recognised as a pioneer in Africa’s creative renaissance, also played a key role in the Kebulania Lagos State Film City Project, an ambitious talent and infrastructure development initiative located in Epe, Lagos, delivered in partnership with the Lagos State Government.

This synergy between grassroots infrastructure development and global creative exposure highlights Del-York’s comprehensive strategy to cultivate an enabling environment through facility investment, policy collaboration, international visibility, and resource mobilisation.

The landmark partnership at Tribeca celebrates African narratives and reinforces the continent’s creative industries as emerging powerhouses of investment opportunity, cultural influence, and innovation.

