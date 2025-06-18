Minister of Information, Mohammed Idris; former minister of information, Lai Mohammed; Ike Neliaku, President of the Nigeria Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) and others have commended the Guild of Corporate Online Publishers (GOCOP) on the launch of its maiden book, “Nigeria Media Renaissance: GOCOP Perspectives on Online Publishing.”

The book was unveiled in Abuja on Tuesday as a key highlight of a fundraiser for GOCOP Media Centre, witnessed by an array of distinguished guests.

Those who graced the event cut across diverse socio-economic and political vocations such as governance and politics, government institutions and agencies, energy (oil and gas), security agencies, transport sector, industrial sector, media, private sector, reputation managers, among others.

They commended GOCOP for the feat just as the guests recommended the book to all, saying that GOCOP has set the pace and standard in online publishing.

The occasion was chaired by the Minister of Information, Mr Idris while the book reviewer was Mr Neliaku, President of NIPR.

Other guests include Presidential spokesman, Bayo Onanuga, former Managing Director of Champion newspapers, Emma Agu; Haruna Suleman, NIPR Council member; Senior Special Assistant to the President on media, Temitope Ajayi, Force Public Relations Officer, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Olumuyiwa Adejobi; and representative of Shell, Tony Ogedengbe.

The Yobe State Commissioner for information, Abdullahi Bego who represented Governor Mai Mala Buni; Senior Special Assistant to the President, Tope Ajayi; NNPC Limited Group Corporate Communications Officer, Olufemi Soneye; Managing Director, News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) Ali M. Ali; and the Managing Director, Voice of Nigeria (VON), Jibrin Ndace were among the dignitaries.

Also present were the General Counsel of Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU), Felix Obiamalu who represented the CEO, NFIU, Hafsat Abubakar Bakari; United Nigeria Airline spokesman, Achileus Uchegbu, Nigerian Communications Commission Head of Public Affairs, Nnenna Ukoha, accompanied by other management staff of the department; Assistant Comptroller of Customs Aliyu Maiwada representing the Comptroller General of Customs Bashir Adewale Adeniyi, Head of Press unit National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Manzo Ezekiel who represented the NEMA Director General, Zubaida Umar.

The event was also graced by a strong contingent from the academia including the Provost of Anti-Corruption Academy, Desmond Okocha; Dean of Faculty of Media and Communication Studies, Bingham University, Karu, Nasarawa State, Mel Onobe and Mr Akorege of Bingham University, respectively.

Others are former Special Adviser, Lagos State Ministry of the Environment, Torofeek Folani; Nigeria Air Force (NAF) represented by B.Y. Zakari; NIPR Council member, Ahmad Sajoh, Angola Embassy represented by Lilas Orlov, NIPR Governing Council member, Olubunmi Badejo.

Others present were Niran Adedokun, media consultant; Akpandem James, media consultant; former Director SMEDAN, Levi Anyikwa, Haruna Sulemain, NIPR Council member; Afolabi Olajuwon, Bola Fashina, Chief of Staff to the Chairman/CEO, National Quality Council; Kole Shettima, Africa Director Macarthur Foundation, Hakeem Bello, former Media Adviser to ex-govrrnor Babatunde Fashola, and members of the Nigerian Guild of Editors, led by Iyobosa Uwuigiaren, secretary of the Guild.

