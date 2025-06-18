The Katsina State Government announces the successful neutralization of twelve (12) armed bandits during a joint security operation in the Kurfi-Safana area on Wednesday June 18, 2025.
Acting on early morning intelligence reports, security forces swiftly mobilised to counter bandit activities threatening the safety of residents in the region, Nasiru Mua’zu
Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs disclosed in a statement on Wednesday.
The commissioner explained further: “Armed bandits attacked Rahamawa village via Kuraye District in Charanchi Local government area at approximately 5:40 AM, severely injuring 60-year-old Alhaji Danmalam and rustling twenty-two (22) cattle from the community.
“The joint Police, Army, Community Watch, and Vigilante patrol teams immediately pursued the criminals and engaged them in a fierce gun battle at Dutsen Falale in the Kurfi-Safana enclave.
“The coordinated operation resulted in the elimination of twelve bandits and the recovery of five (5) AK-47 rifles, ammunition, along with all twenty-two rustled cattle.
“While celebrating this decisive victory against criminal elements, we mourn the loss of one brave vigilante who paid the ultimate price defending his community. One soldier sustained injuries during the operation and is receiving medical treatment.
“Tragically, Alhaji Danmalam, the initial victim of the attack, succumbed to his injuries at PHC Charanchi.
“On behalf of Governor Dikko Umaru Radda and the people of Katsina State, we sympathize with the families of the deceased and pray to Allah to grant them Al-jannatul Firdaos.
“This successful operation shows the staunch commitment of Katsina State’s security architecture to protecting lives and property.
“Investigation continues, and further developments will be communicated to the public as appropriate.”
