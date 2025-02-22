Nigerian-born Canadian filmmaker Pascal Atuma has announced plans to premiere his latest film project, ‘Imported Wives’ on 30 May.
The filmmaker and sports enthusiast announced this on his birthday, Saturday.
The film exposes how the Japa syndrome negatively impacts marriages and highlights the themes of love, betrayal, and devastation.
The movie tells the story of a man in Canada who returns to Nigeria to pick a wife and returns to Canada with her. Upon reaching Canada, she turned against her husband as she got brainwashed by Nigerian women in Canada who indoctrinated her.
Mr Atuma said, “It’s a movie that explores the culture shock that many immigrants may face in today’s world, where travel is top of many people’s bucket lists; as a traveller who has stayed extensively in America and Canada, this movie, although complete fiction, is inspired by stories from my encounters across the world that I believe are worth sharing.”
‘Imported Wives’ features some of Nollywood’s a-listers, including Nancy Isime, Omoni Oboli, Joseph Benjamin, and Funky Mallam.
Joy Njemobi Madubuike is the executive producer of the film, which is distributed by Nile Entertainment.
