Norway will continue to campaign for the abolishment of the death penalty despite a recent executive order by US President Donald Trump to restore the death penalty in the US.

“Norway will definitely continue to promote the abolishment of the death penalty,” Svein Baera, Norway’s ambassador to Nigeria, said in an interview with PREMIUM TIMES.

Mr Trump, on assuming office for a second term on 20 January, signed an executive order to restore the death penalty and protect public safety. According to this order, capital punishment is an essential tool for deterring and punishing those who commit the most heinous crimes and acts of lethal violence against American citizens.

Despite the position of the new US administration, Mr Baera insists that Norway will continue to promote the abolishment of the death penalty with allies like the US, adding that both countries will have to find a way to collaborate.

“Norway has had strong relations with the US for many years like we have had with Nigeria and we would have to find ways of collaborating with the new administration in the US. I am confident we would find ways on important issues like that,” Mr Baera told PREMIUM TIMES.

The advocacy to abolish capital punishment around the world has, over the years, gained traction and made progress with about 170 States abolishing or introducing a moratorium on the death penalty either in law or in practice. However, about 55 countries, including Nigeria and the US, continue to retain the death penalty.

The diplomat said the change in the US position underlines the importance of diplomacy, as all nations have different opinions on various topics.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

Norway participates in the World Congress against the Death Penalty, which takes place every three years. It hosted the sixth World Congress Against the Death Penalty in 2019.

Although international law does not prohibit the death penalty in practice, it gives conditions on its usage.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

