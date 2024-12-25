Director: Funke Akindele, Tunde Olaoye

Cast: Nancy Isime, Stan Nze, Funke Akindele, Patience Ozokwor, Jackie Appiah, Bisola Aiyeola, Falz, Lateef Adedimeji, Destiny Etiko, Jide Kosoko, D’banj.

Running time: 2 hours 15 mins

Streaming Platform: Cinemas

The Jenifa franchise, which began in 2008, is no stranger to me—or anyone, for that matter. From her humble beginnings in Ayetoro to her meteoric rise as a comedic icon, Jenifa has become more than just a fictional character—she’s a symbol of resilience, growth, and humour in the face of life’s challenges.

With Everybody Loves Jenifa, Funke Akindele has once again proven her prowess in the industry. The film shattered box-office records, pulling in ₦45 million on its opening day and setting a new record in Nollywood, grossing N511 million in just 12 days. This success and its engaging storyline will leave viewers Excited and intrigued.

It also had a record-breaking opening weekend with N206 million, marking the biggest Nollywood film debut ever. The movie continues Funke’s box office success after her previous hit, A Tribe Called Judah, which earned over N1 billion. It also brings back iconic characters from the 2008 Jenifa series.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

But beyond the jaw-dropping numbers and nostalgic pull, one question lingers: Does this latest outing live up to the legacy? And more importantly, what message is Jenifa trying to pass this time?

In Everybody Loves Jenifa, Funke Akindele doesn’t just rely on nostalgia or the audience’s unshakable love for the Jenifa character. Instead, she crafts a story beyond laughs, weaving together community, empowerment, and justice themes. This film’s blend of humour and drama is entertaining and emotionally engaging, making it a must-watch for all Nollywood fans.

Plot

The movie starts with Jenifa (Funke Akindele) heroically rescuing a child from a burning house, earning praise from her community, Amen Estate. Her boyfriend, Shege (Falz), introduces her to his business, “Shege-Jenifa Water,” showing his admiration for her.

Jenifa then focuses on her foundation, helping people gain vocational skills through partnerships with trainers like celebrity cook Hilda Baci and designer Veekee James. While being honoured as a humanitarian, Jenifa’s goodwill is tested when she meets Lobster (Stan Nze) and his wife Olivia (Nancy Isime), who runs a successful NGO that outshines Jenifa’s foundation. Jenifa’s proposal to partner with Lobster’s foundation is rejected, and her envy grows.

Things take a dark turn when Olivia uncovers Lobster’s fraudulent activities and is attacked by him, leaving her in a coma. Despite warnings from Olivia to her direct family, Mrs Agnes, her mother (Patience Ozokwor), who benefits from Lobster, keeps mum on her allegations. Jenifa confronts Lobster about the domestic violence and asks him to report himself to the police. Lobster, disguised as a knight, threatens Jenifa, but she insists on a police investigation, though others dismiss her claims as hallucinations.

Jenifa, joined by Olivia’s sister Ogechi, seeks help from Madam Bassey (Bisola Aiyeola), a women’s rights advocate. Madam Bassey, who has her past of domestic abuse, agrees to take Olivia’s case. As Lobster faces pressure, Jenifa organises a cultural festival, but threats from Lobster’s associates force them to seek safety at Cordelia’s house after an assassination attempt.

While on a business trip to Ghana, Jenifa is shocked when Shege proposes, but she rejects him. The crew then gets caught up in a drug hunt by Smith (Chimezie Imo), leading to Adaku (Omotunde Adebowale) being held hostage. Jenifa’s friend Toyosi (Juliana Olayode) confesses to being involved in drug dealing with Sheriff (Dbanj), which brings dangerous gang members like Bebe (Jackie Appiah) into their lives. The gang kidnaps and tortures the crew, but the police intervene and arrest Bebe and her associates.

Back in Nigeria, Jenifa is celebrated by Amen Estate for exposing Lobster’s domestic abuse, which would have led to Olivia’s death. She also receives a ₦100 million grant for her foundation. Shege returns and proposes to her in front of the community, and she accepts. The movie ends with Lobster’s accomplices, Angel and Jabu, being arrested.

Character Analysis

Funke Akindele as Jenifa: Jenifa is the heart of the story—a selfless, humorous, and relatable figure. She balances her comedic persona with her commitment to empowering women through her Jenifa Foundation, often tackling serious issues like domestic violence and crime. Her resilience and unwavering drive to help others shine through, even in the face of personal challenges.

Stan Nze as Lobster: Lobster is a morally complex antagonist navigating the line between philanthropy and crime. As a crime boss with connections to fake NGOs, his actions drive much of the tension in the story. While his character is entertaining, a deeper exploration of his motivations and backstory would have added depth to his villainy.

Jackie Appiah as Bebe: Bebe is a cunning and dangerous character running a drug trafficking operation under the guise of a legitimate business. At the same time, her Kingpin role adds tension; her character often feels underdeveloped, missing opportunities to delve into her Kingpin persona and aura.

Nancy Isime as Olivia: Olivia’s journey from a seemingly comfortable life in a toxic marriage to uncovering her husband Lobster’s criminal activities is emotionally charged. Her story touches on self-empowerment and resilience, although her character could benefit from more narrative focus.

Destiny Etiko as Angel: Angel, a side chick entangled with Lobster, exposes his extramarital affairs and complicates his storyline. Her actions indirectly push Jenifa to confront Lobster’s criminal activities, but her motivations and backstory remain underexplored.

Patience Ozokwor as Mrs Agnes: Mrs Agnes represents traditional cultural attitudes, often dismissing her daughter Olivia’s marital concerns. Her character illustrates generational and societal pressures on women but could have a more substantial presence in the narrative.

Omotunde Adebowale as Adaku: Adaku is a supportive friend in Jenifa’s inner circle, offering wisdom and guidance. Her subplot around domestic violence is powerful but feels rushed, limiting its emotional impact.

Falz as Shege: Shege, Jenifa’s boyfriend, provides comic relief and emotional support. His playful yet loving nature complements Jenifa’s character, though his insecurities hint at a more nuanced personality.

Juliana Olayode as Toyosi: Toyosi transitions from a loyal friend to a morally ambiguous character involved in the drug trade, inadvertently endangering Jenifa. Her subplot highlights desperation and regret but remains underdeveloped.

Bisola Aiyeola as Madam Bassey: Madam Bassey is a passionate women’s rights advocate who helps Jenifa address Lobster’s abuse. While energetic and impactful in her scenes, her role is underutilised.

Chimezie Imo as Smith: Smith is Bebe’s henchman, pivotal in escalating the danger surrounding Jenifa. His involvement links the personal and criminal conflicts in the story.

Critical Review

“Everybody Loves Jenifa” attempts to blend comedy, drama, and social commentary into one sprawling narrative. At its heart, the movie follows Jenifa, our resilient and hilariously endearing protagonist, as she juggles community service, entrepreneurship, and even a brush with organised crime.

The storyline is undeniably dynamic, offering subplots that tackle domestic violence, women’s rights, and empowerment. While the ambition is commendable, the execution doesn’t always hit the mark, leaving parts of the story scattered.

One of the film’s greatest strengths lies in its social relevance. The spotlight on domestic violence and the empowerment of women is not just timely but deeply impactful. Jenifa’s foundation, dedicated to teaching vocational skills, is a touching element that speaks volumes about the importance of giving back. The movie boldly uses its platform to address societal issues, delivering its message with humour and sincerity.

The star-studded cast is another highlight. From Stan Nze’s personality twist to Nancy Isime’s magnetic screen presence and Bisola Aiyeola’s stellar charisma, the performances elevate the film’s emotional weight. However, not all the stars are given their moment to shine—Hilda Baci, Veekee James and Patience Ozokwor, for example, feel like afterthoughts, their potential contributions barely explored.

Jenifa’s comedic persona is undoubtedly the glue that holds the film together. Her quirks and quick wit inject much-needed levity into what could have been an overly heavy story. Yet, this strength sometimes becomes a double-edged sword. There are moments when the humour overshadows the gravity of critical issues, creating an uneven tonal experience. One minute, the audience is laughing; the next, they’re grappling with dark themes that don’t always land as effectively as they should.

The film’s flaws lie primarily in its ambition. There’s simply too much going on. Between Toyosi’s shocking drug-dealing subplot, Lobster’s silent villainy, Jenifas aspirations and Sheriff’s endless chase, the story struggles to stay cohesive. Some of these threads feel rushed, unresolved, or unnecessary. The antagonists, Lobster and Bebe, are particularly underwhelming—more caricatures than characters, with no depth to their motivations. Convenient plot twists further detract from the experience. Adaku’s dramatic escape and the perfectly timed police raid in Ghana are shortcuts rather than carefully thought-out resolutions. These moments pull the audience out of the story, reminding us that the stakes aren’t as high as they seem.

Verdict

“Everybody Loves Jenifa” is a bold and entertaining film that shines brightest when it champions social causes and makes us laugh. Its flaws, from a crowded plot to underdeveloped antagonists, can’t be overlooked, but neither can its heart and ambition.

This could have been an exceptional film with a tighter script, more subtle character development, and a steadier balance between humour and drama. But as it stands, it’s an enjoyable ride, likewise a family watch for this merriment season.

‘Everybody Loves Jenifa’ is rated 7/10.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

