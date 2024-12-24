In a feat that has left the Nollywood industry in awe, Funke Akindele’s Everybody Loves Jenifa has achieved an unprecedented box office gross of N511 million in just 12 days, setting a new standard for success in her industry.

FilmOne, the film distributor, broke the news on social media, revealing that the blockbuster comedy Everybody Loves Jenifa has not only grossed a staggering box office feat but has also claimed an enviable title.

“A New Era in Nollywood! Everybody Loves Jenifa has rewritten the record books with its N511M box office triumph, making it the highest-grossing Nollywood title of 2024 and the fastest to hit N500M in just 12 days! The excitement is palpable. Watch Everybody Loves Jenifa in cinemas near you,” the post exclaimed.

Additionally, it was revealed that the film had 101,000 admissions (the total number of tickets sold for all films screened during a year).

Barely a week ago, Everybody Loves Jenifa didn’t make it across all cinemas Nationwide. Yet, it jinxed any record set by a film at the box office in Nigeria, beating even Funke’s 2023 record.

Filmhouse said over 9000 people visited the cinemas on the opening night to see the film.

“Everybody Loves Jenifa’ shattered box office records yesterday. It had the biggest opening day for a Nollywood film with N45.2M!. It pulled in a mind-blowing N206 million during its opening weekend, setting the record for the biggest Nollywood opening weekend EVER.

Similarly, Film One also broke the news on their social media handles, revealing that the film had the biggest opening day for a release in 2024 and the highest admission count for a release in the same year.

Everybody Loves Jenifa

‘Everybody Loves Jenifa’ is a spin-off of the 28-series Jenifa franchise. The new movie explores fresh challenges for its main character, Jenifa.

Jenifa’s popularity is threatened when her new neighbour, Lobster, begins to outshine her charity work, causing her jealousy and inadequacy.

The movie brings back characters from her 2008 debut and a-listers like Patience Ozukwor, Jide Kosoko, D’Banj, Falz, Nancy Isimie, Layiasabi, Damilo Oni, and Stan Nze.

In December 2023, Funke Akindele released her family-centred movie, “A Tribe Called Judah”.The film grossed over 1 billion naira that December.

In January, Funke’s A Tribe Called Judah became the first Nollywood film to surpass N1billion at the box office.

Funke produced and directed the film, while Adeoluwa Owu co-directed.

