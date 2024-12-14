Controversial singer Portable, known for his outspoken personality, has found expression in Toyin Abraham’s highly anticipated film ‘Alakada: Bad and Boujee’.

In the film, the singer, known for his controversial social media antics and frequent conflicts involving his multiple wives and colleagues, plays a character fans find familiar.

In September, Portable first teased fans with an Instagram video showing him on the movie set preparing for his role in the project.

He also disclosed that Toyin Abraham paid him ₦5 million to appear in the movie.

This is not Portable’s first foray into acting. In 2022, he appeared in a Yoruba movie titled Sikasika, and in 2023, he starred in the Nollywood film Three Wills.

He has recently been featured in skits with popular content creators such as Mr. Macaroni, Charles Okocha, and Real OGB.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

The film, slated to hit cinemas on 20 December, features a star-studded cast, including Toyin’s husband Kolawole Ajeyemi, Ini Edo, Odunlade Adekola, Opeyemi Famakin, Kiekie, Toke Makinwa, Bimbo Ademoye and Bimbo Akintola.

Sunny Ade

Legendary Juju musician Sunny Ade will also appear in the blockbuster movie.

In November, Toyin Abraham shared her excitement on Instagram, expressing gratitude.

She wrote “A Cherished Dream Achieved: King Sunny Adé in Alakada Bad and Boujee ” in the Instagram post. I’m thrilled to announce that my dream has come true! Despite initial doubts, my husband’s encouragement propelled me to pursue my dream relentlessly. Daddy wá, Sir King Sunny Adé, thank you for being part of this project”.

Alakada! Bad and Boujee marks the fifth instalment in the beloved Alakada series, following Alakada (2009), Alakada 2 (2013), Alakada Reloaded (2017), and Fate of Alakada: The Party Planner (2020).

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

