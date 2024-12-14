The Lagos State Health Management Agency (LASHMA) commemorated the 2024 Universal Health Coverage (UHC) Day with an awareness walk highlighting the importance of health insurance under its ‘Ilera Eko’ initiative.

Speaking at the event, the Permanent Secretary of LASHMA, Emmanuella Zamba, listed the agency’s achievements to include the rollout of an equity fund that guarantees healthcare access for over 300,000 vulnerable residents.

“Today, 12 December, is globally recognised as UHC Day. In Lagos State, we are committed to ensuring that everyone has access to quality healthcare through Ilera Eko, our state health insurance scheme,” Ms Zamba stated.

The awareness walk commenced at the LASHMA Headquarters, Alausa Secretariat Gate. Participants made strategic stops at the Public Service Office, Lagos State Ministry of Health, and the Lagos State House of Assembly.

According to a statement issued after the event, the walk attracted stakeholders across various sectors, reinforcing the government’s commitment to health equity.

Recently, LASHMA revealed that over 1.3 million residents have been enrolled in the Ilera-Eko insurance scheme, noting that since the enactment of the Lagos State Health Scheme Law in 2015, the state has significantly advanced toward its UHC goals.

Major strides

Speaking further, Ms Zamba said the equity fund, supported by 1 per cent of Lagos state’s consolidated revenue, sets a benchmark, ensuring funds are consistently available for vulnerable groups.

She noted that LASHMA will intensify its public awareness campaign to encourage Lagosians to subscribe to Ilera Eko before enforcement begins next year.

“Health insurance is a safety net. It guarantees that you and your family can access care without financial hardship. This is our message during this walk and beyond,” she said.

She also praised Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s leadership, describing him as Lagos State’s UHC Brand Ambassador.

“His executive order making health insurance mandatory underscores his dedication to universal health. We are working to ensure that every Lagosian can access affordable, quality healthcare, irrespective of their financial situation,” she said.

More comments

The Executive Secretary of the Lagos State Blood Transfusion Service, Bodunrin Osikomaiya, highlighted the integration of blood transfusion services into Ilera Eko.

“Residents, including those with sickle cell disorder, can access blood units under the plan, ensuring equity in healthcare delivery. The government’s commitment to making healthcare accessible is truly commendable,” Ms Osikomaiya noted.

Also, the Senior Health Specialist at USAID’s Local Health System Sustainability Project, Chidumga Ohazurike, lauded Lagos State’s progress in UHC implementation.

“We have witnessed the state’s commitment to equity funds and policy enactments. USAID remains a proud partner in this transformative journey,” Ms Ohazurike said.

In his comments, the Head of the Global Fund Grant Management Unit, Biodun Omoloja, said “through partnerships and funding, we aim to place over 23,000 vulnerable individuals on health insurance, ensuring no one is left behind.”

