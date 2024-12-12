In a new skit, Kazim Adeoti, Mercy Aigbe’s husband, has arrested popular skitmaker, Kiekie and her apprentice for allegedly making his now trending outfit.

On Tuesday, mixed reactions trailed Mr Adeoti’s outfit at the premiere of his wife’s movie, ‘Thin Line’.

The premiere featured notable Nollywood stars such as Faithia Williams, Nkechi Blessing Sunday, Iyabo Ojo, and skit maker Abdulgafar Ahmad Oluwatoyin (Cute Abiola).

Mr Adeoti’s attire, an army-green and gold two-piece outfit with a slightly off-shoulder design, brown track pants and black boots, quickly became a hot topic.

While many praised the event, Mr Adeoti’s fashion choice was considered different and sparked more reactions. Some commenters found the outfit unusual, while others deemed it unsuitable.

On Instagram, one user, @Tolovibez, reacted humorously: “I love him. He wants to give people something to discuss to promote the movie; you all too slow.”

Another user, @Olalekan_roberts, said, “I think he didn’t have the poise to slay the outfit. Someone like Timini would have slayed it.” @Gbemi2k commented, “Broda Oni buba. Well done, looking like a jester. Aunty Mercy, please have mercy on Mr. Man now, at least because of his children. Trend softly, please.”

Others, like @Shollyadeniyi, wrote, “Bro has started dressing like a woman, looking like Mercy’s Personal Assistant. Next thing, he’ll be carrying a handbag.”

Meanwhile, @Eselopz6 noted, “This outfit no follow, Daddy. Why did Mercy allow this? She wants people to drag the man.”

The criticisms mainly revolved around his ill-fit and unconventional design, which many said failed to meet expectations.

But on Thursday, in what many have tagged as damage control and a classic example of making lemonades out of lemons, the filmmaker expressed frustration over the outfit in a now-viral skit with actress and influencer, KieKie.

Designer Skit

The skit depicted Mr Adeoti as visibly upset, showing KieKie, the tailor, and her apprentice pleading for mercy as they saw widespread comments mocking the outfit.

He said, “People even said it’s because my house and clothes got burnt that I couldn’t wear better clothes.” Holding up his phone, he displayed comments from Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter, emphasising the backlash.

Kiekie, attempting to defend herself, blamed Mr Adeoti’s choice of brown boots for ruining the look. In a humorous twist, she joked that he should have added a Queen Elizabeth-style hat to complete the outfit’s “dramatic” effect. She explained that her vision was to create a “crazy yet stylish” look.

The skit reached its climax when Mr Adeoti, in mock anger, called in hefty men to ‘arrest’ Kiki. Begging for forgiveness, she humorously said, “There is a thin line between cell and prison, and I don’t want to cross it.”

While some perceived the skit as an effort to salvage Mr Adeoti’s image, others praised its creativity, noting that it successfully turned criticism into publicity for the film.

Skit making interest

Interestingly, Mr Adeoti previously expressed a desire to explore his creative side through acting and skit-making, a passion Mercy further encouraged.

In an interview with this newspaper in November, the filmmaker revealed that his long-standing passion for creativity and filmmaking predates his marriage to Aigbe.

Mr Adeoti disclosed that he had written scripts for several Adekaz Production movies before marrying the actress, noting that she often encouraged him to take on production roles after marrying her.

“Even my wife (Mercy Aigbe) mentioned to me some time ago, ‘It seems like you have this talent; you’re naturally gifted. Acting might come easily to you.’ And I replied, ‘Well, I don’t think I want to pursue it, but I wouldn’t rule it out entirely. After all, when I create content, I’m technically acting. I do it because I believe that’s what works in the current landscape.

“Whatever you do, you must do it well. When you invest heavily in a product, you must ensure you generate content to support it and achieve returns. Even if Mercy Aigbe weren’t my wife, and my partner suggested, ‘Oh, Mr Adeoti, you need to do this to engage our audience,’ I’d be willing. As a marketer and a business-oriented individual, it’s essential to contribute meaningfully and legitimately to ensure your market remains appealing and successful.

The recent events align with his growing interest in content creation and storytelling, proving that even negative publicity can be transformed into an opportunity.

The filmmaker founded Adekaz Productions, a company known for significantly contributing to the Yoruba movie industry. Starting his marketing and distributor career, Mr Adeoti has evolved to embrace digital marketing strategies, expanding his audience reach.

