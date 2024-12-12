Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna State, on Thursday, said 36 states of the federation have endorsed the creation of state police, following the submission of their reports to the National Economic Council (NEC).

The governor said this while briefing State House correspondents at the end of the 147th NEC meeting chaired by Vice-President Kashim Shettima in Abuja.

Mr Sani stated that many states were in agreement with plans to establish state police because virtually every state had security challenges.

According to him, there are a lot of ungoverned territories in Nigeria and a deficit in terms of the number of security officials.

He added the police, the army and other relevant security agencies had no personnel to cover all the states and the country as a whole.

“That is the reason why most of us agreed that the establishment of state police in Nigeria is the way forward to address the problem of insecurity in the country.

“So, today one of the topics of discussion at the NEC meeting is the update on the creation of the State Police.

“And I can say here that from what is available, virtually most of the states are in agreement with the establishment of state police in Nigeria,” said the governor.

He, however, said the council decided to step down the discussion on the state police until the next NEC meeting in January 2025.

“The council decided to step down the discussion until the next council meeting because we need to come up with a report from the secretariat.

“There will be further stakeholder engagement after the panel and deliberation by the members of the NEC,” Mr Sani said. ⁣

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that NEC had during its 146 meeting held on 21 November, mandated Kwara, Adamawa, Kebbi and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) to submit their positions on state police within one week.

Governor Douye Diri of Bayelsa State explained that 33 states had submitted their positions, except Adamawa, Kebbi and Kwara.

The council had mandated the remaining states and FCT to make their submissions within one week to present a consolidated state position on the state police at today’s NEC meeting.

(NAN)

