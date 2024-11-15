Movie marketer Kazim Adeoti has spoken about his marriage to actress Mercy Aigbe and how he is honing his acting talent.

In January 2022, PREMIUM TIMES reported that Aigbe confirmed her union with Adeoti on Instagram, following months of speculation.

The actress married Adeoti after her previous marriage to ex-hotelier Lanre Gentry ended in 2017. The union produced a son, Juwon.

Speaking to this newspaper during a Lagos event on Thursday, Adeoti, the CEO of Adekaz Production Limited, reflected on their relationship. He revealed how personal and professional bonds with his wife influenced his career.

While refraining from stating it outright, Adeoti described marrying Aigbe as pivotal.

He said: “I am a movie producer, executive producer, and distributor, and Mercy is also a producer and actress. We have a lot in common regarding our profession and business, making working together easier and smoother since we are in the same industry. She brings ideas, and I’ll suggest adjustments—like, ‘Can we do this differently?’ or ‘What about this costume?’

“It’s a collaborative effort because we know why we’re doing it, and we understand our targets and goals. So, we usually hit our target, and the results are always fruitful.”

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

He acknowledged the various perceptions surrounding his marriage to the actress but emphasised that his priority is staying focused and ensuring that his actions ultimately justify the means.

“When you’re in the public domain, you can’t really control all the opinions or narratives. What matters most is staying focused and justifying the means at the end of the day,” he said.

Content creation

Adeoti also highlighted that he and his wife are actively involved in content creation. They recognise the need to adapt to the evolving world and employ legitimate strategies to connect their brand with their audience.

He revealed that his long-standing passion for creativity and filmmaking predates his marriage to Aigbe.

Adeoti disclosed that he had written scripts for several Adekaz Production movies even before marrying the actress, noting that she often encouraged him to take on production roles after marrying her.

“Even my wife (Mercy Aigbe) mentioned to me some time ago, ‘It seems like you have this talent; you’re naturally gifted. Acting might come easily to you.’ And I replied, ‘Well, I don’t think I want to pursue it, but I wouldn’t rule it out entirely. After all, when I create content, I’m technically acting. I do it because I believe that’s what works in the current landscape.

“Whatever you do, you must do it well. When you invest heavily in a product, you must ensure you generate content to support it and achieve returns. Even if Mercy Aigbe weren’t my wife, and my partner suggested, ‘Oh, Mr Adeoti, you need to do this to engage our audience,’ I’d be willing. As a marketer and a business-oriented individual, it’s important to contribute meaningfully and legitimately to ensure your market remains appealing and successful,” he added.

Adeoti’s love for storytelling and content creation drives his work. “It is what I love, what I have passion for, and what I know how to do well,” he shared, adding that collaborating with Aigbe allows them to channel their shared enthusiasm into producing high-quality films.

“Anytime Mercy says, ‘Let’s do this or that,’ I’m always ready because it aligns with my passion. She brings ideas, and I’ll suggest, ‘Can we make adjustments here? Can we do it this way?’ Sometimes, I’ll say, ‘No, let’s try this costume instead.’

“It’s a collaborative effort because we understand why we’re doing it and our targets and goals. We usually achieve our targets, and the results are always fruitful.”

Marketing

Adeoti explained that the approach to marketing movies has evolved significantly compared to the past. He noted that marketers now use online and digital platforms to reach wider audiences.

He also mentioned that he collaborates with his wife to create engaging content that promotes their movies, ensuring they reach a broad audience and attract viewers.

“If you look at what we used to do as marketers or distributors in the past, it was primarily physical marketing—going to locations, distributing calendars, books, and similar materials. However, marketing now focuses more on digital and social media platforms.

“At the end of the day, when you present your products to them, they are already attracted, pleased with you, and interested in what you’re offering. Effective marketing requires creating excitement in Hollywood and globally, especially in the entertainment industry. By the time you present the product, it feels like a done deal”, added Adeoti.

Yoruba movie industry

When asked about the state of the Yoruba movie industry, he said, “I believe collaboration is critical because we have all it takes to create great films.

“We excel in storytelling, originality, and sharing our authentic narratives. We also have a wealth of talented actors.”

Adeoti pointed out that a lack of funding is a significant challenge for Yoruba movie producers and actors, which prevented the industry from fully realising its potential.

He emphasised that many producers understand how to craft excellent movies, but limited financial resources hinder their efforts.

He noted, “What we do is what we call intangibles. When you want to start a business and go to the bank to say, ‘I want to sell cars,’ they can see the cars you’re selling. They can say, ‘This can serve as collateral.’ But our product, our business, is intangible. It’s not something you can see. You can shoot a N1 billion movie, which will sit on a hard drive.

“So, can a bank take a hard drive and say, ‘This is my collateral’? I don’t think it’s just about the language. It’s becoming more acceptable now but not yet fully accepted. Banking is starting to recognise that the creative industry is one they need to pay attention to and invest in.”

He stated that many Yoruba movie producers have already created epic films, emphasising that “Mercy Aigbe is from the Yoruba genre. She hasn’t done any epic movies but has been making it to the cinemas. Toyin Abraham made an epic film, but she hasn’t gone to the cinema yet. Funke Akindele hasn’t done an epic movie, but she has brought her work to the cinema.

“Wumi Toriola just starred in ‘Queen Latifah’ When you look at the larger percentage of the movies they are producing, it’s mostly contemporary and English films. However, some of our producers are making epic films and doing very well. I truly encourage this, and I say kudos to them.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

