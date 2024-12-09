Legendary Nollywood actor Pete Edochie, renowned for his iconic roles, surprised fans by appearing in a skit by comedian Debo Adedayo, known as Mr. Macaroni.

It is the iconic actor’s most prominent skit role since debuting in ‘Things Fall Apart’ 37 years ago. Two years ago, he starred in Diamond Okechi’s skit, portraying a wealthy man who generously instructed that anything Okechi wanted to purchase at a supermarket should be given to him. However, the skit never went viral.

In his latest skit appearance, the respected actor played the role of an elder seeking to marry Mr Macaroni’s fictional daughter, Motunde.

However, the skit turns humorous when Mr Macaroni rejects the proposal, citing Edochie’s age and cheekily referring to him as an “ancestor.”

In a bid to win Motunde’ss hand, the 77-year-old delivered some of his trademark proverbial punchlines, which have since gone viral on social media.

Here are some of the sayings he said in the skit:

“A man who hangs around a woman for a long time without saying anything ends up fetching water at her wedding.

“No matter how dark a room is, a man can always find his way to a woman’s breast.

Anybody who complains that the soup is too much for the eba cannot handle greatness.

“Only a mad dog barks at its owner.

“No matter the intensity of the bushfire, the chameleon will always walk like a king.”

Background

Edochie, considered one of Africa’s most talented actors, has appeared in hundreds of award-winning movies and stage plays both at home and abroad.

He began his career as a seasoned administrator and broadcaster with the Nigeria Television Authority (NTA) Enugu station before he came into prominence in the 1980s when he played the lead role of Okonkwo in an NTA adaptation of Chinua Achebe’s all-time bestselling novel, “Things Fall Apart.”

He received his primary education at Saint Patrick’s and Saint James Primary School, Zaria, in Kaduna State, and later attended Saint John’s Secondary School, Kaduna.

He attended many courses overseas, including the School of Journalism and Television in England.

Watch the skit below

