Director: Tosin Igho

Cast: Stan Nze, Omowunmi Dada, Kalu Ikeagwu, Uzor Arukwe, Shaffy Bello, Tina Mba, Ashafa Salamot, Francis Sule, Boma Akpore, Tony Akposheri, and Esegine Orezi Allen.

Running Time: 1 hour 55 minutes

Release Date: 28 November

Streaming platform: Amazon Prime Video

The word, ‘Suspicion’ in today’s modern world carries an air of doubt, mistrust, and an intuitive sense that something is not quite as it seems. It is the lens through which we often question motives, uncover hidden truths, and face the unsettling possibility of betrayal.

Tosin Igho’s ‘Suspicion’ embraces this concept wholeheartedly, weaving it into a gripping crime drama imbued with supernatural undertones.

The film paints a vivid picture of a world where justice, vengeance, and morality collide against the backdrop of black magic.

It follows Voke (Stan Nze), an ordinary man with an extraordinary family legacy, on a perilous journey of self-discovery and retribution after the brutal murder of his best friend Rogba (Uzor Arukwe) and Rogba’s young daughter.

‘Suspicion’ stars a stellar ensemble cast, including Tina Mba, Omowunmi Dada, and Kalu Ikeagwu and showcases a refreshing take on supernatural thrillers, expertly blending realism with fantasy.

Plot

The story begins with a chilling prologue that sets the tone for the film’s supernatural narrative. A mother, Obatere (Tina Mba), performs a ritual on her young son, Voke, immersing him in an enchanted liquid to make him impervious to harm. This act ties Voke to a family legacy steeped in black magic, a connection that he unknowingly carries into adulthood.

Fast forward: Voke leads an unassuming life until a routine school run turns tragic. His goddaughter, Lolu (Ashafa Sakamoto), is abducted, and despite his desperate attempts to save her, the situation spirals out of control. The discovery of Lolu’s lifeless body, eyes gouged out, pushes Voke into the dark recesses of grief and rage. Seeking answers, he turns to his enigmatic mother, who reveals the family’s occult history while warning of an even greater power obstructing their path.

Undeterred, Voke plunges deeper into his investigation, uncovering a series of murders connected by the use of black magic. The clues lead him to unsettling visions, linking the crimes and exposing the nefarious forces at play. But as the mystery unravels, so too does the danger. Voke becomes the target of a shadowy assassin, narrowly escaping death with the aid of his former lover, Chisom (Omowunmi Dada).

The climax builds to a heart-pounding confrontation as Voke faces the devastating truth about those he trusted most. In a moment of reckoning, he must decide whether to embrace his supernatural legacy fully or forsake it to preserve his humanity.

Character analysis

Voke (Stan Nze)

Voke’s journey is the emotional backbone of the film. As a man thrust into extraordinary circumstances, Stan Nze captures the tension between vulnerability and strength with masterful subtlety. Voke is both a grieving friend and a reluctant hero, making his transformation into an avenger deeply compelling.

Obatere (Tina Mba)

Obatere is a multi-dimensional character whose performance balances maternal warmth and chilling authority. Tina Mba’s portrayal of the family matriarch steeped in black magic is a standout, delivering moments of profound emotion and commanding power.

Chisom (Omowunmi Dada)

Chisom serves as both Voke’s love interest and a moral compass. Omowunmi Dada brings depth to her role, portraying Chisom’s struggle with loyalty and the shadow of past relationships with authenticity and grace.

Tony (Kalu Ikeagwu)

Though his role is brief, Tony’s presence is pivotal. Kalu Ikeagwu’s multilingual performance adds authenticity and texture, enriching the film’s narrative.

Supporting Cast

Notable mentions include Uzor Arukwe’s haunting performance as Rogba and Ron Mgbatogu’s chillingly restrained portrayal of Voke’s father. Each supporting actor enriches the film’s atmosphere and heightens its emotional stakes.

Themes

Betrayal and Trust: The film delves into the fragile nature of trust, exploring how betrayal can sever bonds and drive individuals to seek justice at any cost.

Moral Ambiguity of Power: Through Voke’s journey, Suspicion examines the moral dilemmas of wielding power, particularly when it comes at the expense of one’s humanity.

The Supernatural as Metaphor: The film uses black magic as a metaphor for the unseen forces that shape our lives—be it fate, family legacies, or societal pressures. Suspicion questions whether the theme of vengeance can ever be just and the toll it takes on those who pursue it.

Critical Review

Igho’s direction is commendable, blending genres to create a film that feels fresh and dynamic. The cinematography, particularly the visual effects used to depict supernatural phenomena, is a marked improvement in Nollywood’s technical standards.

Scenes like Voke catching a bullet mid-air were so smooth, or would you think of the eerie rituals—they were executed with finesse, immersing viewers in the film’s world.

However, the narrative occasionally falters, particularly in its pacing. The transition of Chisom from Voke’s ex-lover to Tony’s wife feels rushed, leaving some gaps in the emotional arc. Additionally, while Stan Nze delivers a solid and commendable performance, his facial expressions lack variety, which occasionally undermines the emotional depth of his character.

Despite these minor shortcomings, the film’s strengths far outweigh its flaws. The subtle portrayal of black magic, eschewing Nollywood clichés, and the strong performances from the ensemble cast elevate ‘Suspicion’ as a standout supernatural thriller.

Verdict

Suspicion is a thought-provoking, genre-bending film that successfully intertwines crime drama with supernatural elements.

Its compelling narrative, strong performances, and high production values mark it as a significant achievement for Nollywood. Though not without its flaws, it is a deeply engaging and visually striking film that lingers in the mind long after the credits roll.

Suspicion is rated 7/10.

