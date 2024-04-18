“May Nigeria never happen to you” has become the unofficial heartfelt prayer and wish of the average Nigerian because we live in a country where systematic failures and (absence of) policies can either lead to an untimely death or unending frustration.

The tragic demise of Nollywood actor John Paul Odonwodo, known as Jnr Pope, has left fans and colleagues in shock and mourning. It is a classic example of a systematic failure, and what is known in local parlance is “medicine after death”.

Or how else do you explain why, following Jnr Pope’s death, the Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN) indefinitely suspended the production of films involving riverine areas and boat riding?

The Delta State Government also banned travelling on its waterways without putting on life jackets and ensuring other safety measures.

The Association of Movie Producers (AMP) also suspended Adanma Luke, the producer of The Other Side of Life’, the ill-fated movie in which the late actor Junior Pope was supposed to appear.

While these are undoubtedly reasonable moves, they beg the question and expose the inadequacies of the governing agencies or authorities who often wait for something tragic to happen before setting up preventive measures.

Why must lives be lost before we do the right thing? And how many more need to die before the powers that be put the proper measures in place across all sectors?

Since the tragic event, there’s been much debate about the circumstances surrounding the actor’s death. Some suggest that more caution and common sense might have given him a fighting chance of survival.

The decisions made after the accident on 10 April seemed only to worsen matters. What should have been the first response was left until it was too late.

There’s also a fair bit of criticism towards Jnr Pope’s choice to accept a risky role and to travel in a local speedboat without proper safety measures.

Hours before the avoidable accident, Jnr Pope uploaded a video from the boat showing him and other crew members. In a light-hearted moment, Jnr Pope half-jokingly pleaded with the boat driver to drive carefully, noting he was the only son in his family and a father to three children. Sadly, this plea seemed to have gone unheeded, as shortly after, the devastating news of his death broke.

Although the situation around the actor’s death was dicey, it didn’t happen instantly; there was a brief moment where hope flickered.

News circulated that Jnr Pope had survived the boat accident, sparking celebrations among fans and the community. However, this relief was tragically short-lived as later that same night, it was confirmed that the actor had indeed passed away.

This sequence of events left many wondering about the brief interlude of hope — what had happened in those critical hours that led people to think he had survived? The rollercoaster of emotions surrounding the incident points to possible confusion in the accident’s immediate aftermath.

Since the incident, many have opined that if caution hadn’t been thrown to the wind and common sense had been employed, perhaps the actor would have had a second shot at life. Critics have questioned spiritualism’s place over common sense.

The different sides of the story

Jnr Pope’s tragic death has led to a whirlwind of stories, accounts, and controversies, each adding layers to the heartbreaking incident.

Stanley OnTop, a filmmaker who witnessed the tragic event, extensively used his Instagram live feature throughout the crisis. Initially, he declared that Junior Pope was deceased after drowning.

Shortly after, in another live video, while driving, Stanley announced that the actor was alive; this was after a mortician supposedly discovered signs of life. In a desperate turn, he suggested taking the actor to a local river shrine to “resuscitate his spirit,” a decision which later shifted as he rushed Junior Pope to St. Joseph’s Catholic Hospital.

Many Nigerians have faulted Stanley despite his attempts to salvage the situation, with some even calling for his arrest.

Tobechukwu Okafor, one of the movie cast members, also shared his firsthand experience of a boat accident.

Known for his phobia for water, he brought a Fanta bottle aboard as a makeshift safety measure, noting that a few on the boat wore life jackets. He claimed the boat collided with a canoe and the distracted driver threw everyone into the water. His survival was a narrow escape, as he claimed he held onto a rope connected to the shore.

Also, veteran actor and Special Assistant to the President of the AGN, Military Relations, Steve Eboh, who was part of the movie’s production associates, blamed T.C. Okafor for the accident.

He accused him of obstructing the boat driver’s view by performing ritualistic actions. Mr Eboh defended the distribution of life jackets, stating that the main actors could have worn them if they prioritised safety over filming content.

Ms Luke, the movie producer, in her account of the tragic boat accident that claimed the lives of five crew members, including actor Junior Pope, said life jackets were available and accessible, but the crew refused to wear them because they were dirty.

The unfolding narratives raise concerns about decision-making during emergencies, the necessity of filming on the water with strict safety measures, and the broader implications for safety protocols in film production environments.

These various perspectives paint a complex picture of the tragic day Junior Pope lost his life. They provoke important questions about responsibility, preparedness, and the need for stringent safety standards, including first aid administration in Nollywood productions.

The place of common sense

Firstly, what the script entails still needs to be clarified. However, actors should be able to assess the risks associated with a role and be free to decline potentially dangerous parts.

While rejecting a script might jeopardise an actor’s future opportunities and relationship with producers, accepting risky roles can endanger their lives, as was tragically the case for Jnr Pope.

Nollywood should have transcended the use of mechanics in the shooting of movies. If a movie like Titanic, a 1997 movie about a sea disaster, was shot in a swimming pool, what exactly were they shooting that couldn’t have been improvised?

Yes, the many water scenes, including the sinking and aftermath in the Titanic, were shot in the Belmont Olympic Pool in Long Beach, California.

Also, Hollywood and Bollywood often employ stunt artists or body doubles to ensure safety in high—risk scenes. These trained professionals usually perform iconic or potentially dangerous scenes.

Although Nollywood is developing its stunt capabilities, they are primarily used for fight scenes, not more dangerous stunts. This oversight can stem from a desire to cut costs, but it should never come at the expense of safety measures. This is a crucial area where the producer of Jnr Pope’s last film may have lacked judgment.

Also, uncompromising safety protocols should be established regarding the use of speed boats and filming near water. This includes mandatory life jackets for everyone on board and the presence of professional divers for water-based shoots. Despite the producer’s claims that life jackets were available, discrepancies in the survivors’ accounts like Stanley’s suggest otherwise.

Post-accident, the response was chaotic and mismanaged. Videos were circulated on social media instead of providing immediate medical help. When Jnr Pope was found alive by the mortician, the instinctive reaction was to take him to a shrine rather than a hospital, showcasing a bewildering reliance on spiritualism over urgent medical care. This brings one to question the place of spiritualism in the outturn of things.

The place of spiritualism and orthodox medicine

The argument that life is inherently spiritual holds significant weight, especially in cultures deeply rooted in spiritual beliefs and practices, as is common in many African societies, including Nigeria.

However, a critical mistake occurs when such beliefs overshadow the practicalities of health-related emergencies that require orthodox medical interventions.

The interplay between spiritualism and orthodox medicine isn’t inherently antagonistic. Ideally, both can coexist, with each balancing the other.

However, the dominance of spiritual beliefs over medical advice often leads to adverse outcomes. In the case of Jnr Pope, an over-reliance on spiritual healing and the underestimation of modern medical practices led to a fatal delay in receiving adequate care.

In emergencies, like in the unfortunate case of Jnr Pope, time is of absolute essence.

The initial decision to prioritise spiritual remedies reflects a broader societal challenge.

While spirituality can offer some solutions, it cannot substitute the immediate and tangible benefits of modern medical treatment, particularly in emergencies. This is not to underestimate the place of spiritualism.

The details surrounding Pope’s final moments and the choices made immediately after the accident reveal a deep-seated reliance on spiritual interventions over medical solutions.

Again, until we fix the nation’s systemic rots, the youth will continue to pray that Nigeria doesn’t happen to them.

