President of the Actors’ Guild of Nigeria (AGN), Emeka Rollas, has appreciated President Bola Tinubu for his intervention in the health care of veteran actor Zack Orji.

Mr Orji left Nigeria for a post-surgery assessment in the United Kingdom (UK) on Friday.

AGN President confirmed the actor’s departure in a statement sent to PREMIUM TIMES on Saturday, signed by Femi Durojaiye, the SSA Media/Press Secretary of the Guild.

This newspaper reported on 28 March that the AGN President said the famous actor would travel abroad for a post-surgery assessment after two successful brain surgeries.

The statement reads in part: “On behalf of the Actors Guild of Nigeria, the National President, Emeka Rollas, has expressed deep appreciation to His Excellency, President Bola Tinubu, GCFR for his fatherly intervention on the health of the former President of the Guild, Zack Orji who has departed to the United Kingdom for post-surgery assessment.

“Dr Rollas also commended the First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, for her motherly care towards the veteran and as well as the son of the President, Seyi Tinubu, for his support.”

He also appreciated the Minister for Women Affairs, Uju Ohanenye for her relentless efforts in ensuring Mr Orji gets back on his feet hale and hearty.

Furthermore, Mr Rollas appreciated the actor’s friend, Ahmed Bala, for standing by him throughout the period.

Tinubu

Mr Rollas praised President Tinubu for his positive intentions toward the creative industry.

The AGN President highlighted the unprecedented support President Tinubu has provided to the industry since he assumed office.

He emphasised that President Tinubu’s support demonstrates his apparent determination to elevate the sector and make it more relevant and beneficial to practitioners and the national economy.

He said the creative industry found the support and efforts of the President necessary for appreciation.

The AGN President expressed the Guild members’ admiration and gratitude towards President Tinubu for his positive intentions towards the creative industry.

“Mr Rollas had earlier expressed profound gratitude to President Bola Tinubu on the appointments of an AGN member, Ali Nuhu, Managing Director of Nigeria Film Corporation, and other key professionals such as Shaibu Husseini, Director General of National Fim and Video Censors Board, and Obi Osika, Director General, Council for Arts and Culture.”

Background

The AGN President provided a health update about Mr Orji after misinformation circulated on social media about his death, days after veteran actor Amaechi Muonagor’s death.

Mr Rollas said the Guild was gathering funds to support the actor’s medical trip.

Mr Orji was hospitalised in the Intensive Care Unit of the National Hospital in Abuja on New Year’s Eve after collapsing in his house’s bathroom.

This newspaper reported on 3 January that the famous actor underwent successful brain surgery and showed improvement in his health.

Mr Orji made his acting debut in the 1991 movie ‘Unforgiven Sin’.

In 2000, he directed his first film, ‘WEB’, starring himself and Ghanaian actress Kalsoume Sinare.

The movie won Best Collaborative Film at the Ghana Awards in 2001.

Since then, he has appeared in many films, including ‘Mothering Sunday’, ‘Mothers Cry’, ‘Days of Glory’, ‘Bonds of Tradition’, ‘Games Women Play’, and ‘Women’s Cot’, among others.

