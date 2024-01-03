Veteran Nollywood actor Zack Orji has undergone a brain surgery.

The Minister of Arts, Culture, and the Creative Economy, Hannatu Musawa, disclosed this after she visited the ailing actor on 2 January at a private hospital in Wuse, Abuja.

Nneka Anibeze, a Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to the minister, shared details of the visit on Facebook on Wednesday morning.

The minister expressed sympathy for the actor who underwent neurosurgery on 1 January, and his family, during the visitation.

Ms Musawa urged Nigerians to pray and unite to support the ailing actor, whom she described as a national asset.

She said, “We have watched him entertain us, and we see him as a national treasure, so the best we can do is to ensure that we support him to have the best treatment.

“This is not only about the Ministry which I am representing. You know that Zack Orji has been in the industry for decades. This man has given his time and effort to entertain Nigerians. He is one of the individuals who laid the foundation for Nollywood and the film industry in Nigeria.

“Still, now he is sick and the least we can do as an administration is to give him all the necessary support through prayers and otherwise, to ensure that we save his life. This will also propel the administration to look at the welfare of artists and others in the industry who have not only given their time and energy but people like Zack Orji, who have become national treasures.”

The actor’s wife, Ngozi Orji, appreciated Ms Musawa for her visit. She disclosed that the actor had been moved from the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the National Hospital in Abuja to save his life.

She urged Nigerians to assist as they pray for the actor’s swift recovery.

Health is improving

Mr Orji was admitted to the ICU at the National Hospital in Abuja on New Year’s Eve after collapsing in a restroom at his home.

Meanwhile, on 2 January, the Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN) announced that his health was improving.

Abubakar Yakubu, the National Secretary of the AGN, disclosed this information.

Mr Yakubu said the actor, who was initially unable to walk or talk upon admission, had begun speaking.

On 1 January, First Lady Remi Tinubu and the Vice President’s wife, Nana Shettima, visited the actor at the hospital.

In 2022, during the lead-up to the February 2023 general elections, the actor made headlines when he declared support for President Bola Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

