Nigerian hype man Fisayo “MC Fish” Michael has revealed why his marriage to actress Anita Joseph collapsed.

In December 2025, PREMIUM TIMES reported that Anita confirmed the end of her marriage to MC Fish on her Instagram page.

Since Anita’s confirmation, both parties, who married in 2020, have remained silent about the separation.

However, in a video posted on his Instagram page on Wednesday, MC Fish maintained that infidelity from both sides contributed to the collapse of the marriage.

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He said: “Cheating in marriage, I have experienced it, you all know the story, both parties cheated, and I am not even denying the fact that I am absolving myself of blame. I did it, she cheated too, with countless numbers of people that, if I decide even to mention, the whole country and everybody will first be on pause.

“If I decide to mention names, her colleagues that were involved, her friends that come online saying ‘you are a queen, you are this one, you are that, you are a role model’, we know what she’s role modelling for them. In cheating, I had to leave the marriage. I am not going to do something that will embarrass the two of us outside this thing (the marriage).”

Moving on

Furthermore, MC Fish stated that he had already moved on from the marriage before Anita publicly confirmed that they were no longer together.

He also denied allegations of domestic violence and others levelled against him during his marriage to Anita.

“She is the one who carried the news outside. I had left my house since July last year, 2025, when the news came out in December. I had moved on with my life before you people came, in fact, because of this thing.

“I had to cut off every entanglement, every relationship that I had in that marriage, and even the ones that, oh, I could even have done something with after I left. I opened a clean slate.”

He further stated that he knew some individuals would come forward to debunk his claims, but noted that he did not mind.

“I know this is one thing, a lot of people will come to this internet, to come and lie, to come and give false advice, to come and say all sorts of trash, I am not the one that will preach to you here now, and you will see me on the road and I am doing all that, everybody knows, if you whine me, I will enter you.”

As of press time, Anita has not responded to the allegation.

A check of her social media accounts showed that her recent post was a promotional video for a perfume brand.