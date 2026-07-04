The Ooni of Ife, Adeyeye Ogunwusi, has broken his silence over the claim that he conferred a chieftaincy title on actor Olanrewaju “Baba Ijesha” James.

PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported that Baba Ijesha announced that the Ooni bestowed on him the title “Awada Konge Oduwa” during a visit to the palace alongside his wife, fashion entrepreneur Abiodun Tokunbo, CEO of Luminee Couture.

The announcement triggered widespread backlash online, with many netizens accusing the Ooni of embracing a man convicted of sexually assaulting a child, despite the actor having already served his prison sentence.

They questioned why Mr Ogunwusi would publicly celebrate someone with such a conviction, arguing that such chieftaincy titles send a message about what a society chooses to value and reward.

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Response

In response to the uproar, Mr Ogunwusi, in a statement issued by his Director of Media and Public Affairs, Moses Olafare, denied conferring any chieftaincy title on Baba Ijesha.

The statement partly read: “The expression ‘Awada Konge Oduwa’, which Baba Ijesha later described on his social media pages as a chieftaincy title, was merely a light-comedy remark made by the Ooni during a relaxed interaction in recognition of the actor’s outstanding career as a comedian. The remark was never intended to constitute a formal installation or conferment of a traditional title.

“The conferment of chieftaincy titles in Ile-Ife remains a sacred traditional process governed by established customs, consultations and traditional rites, which are publicly conducted in accordance with the age-long traditions of the source. None of these customary procedures took place during the actor’s visit to the palace.”

Gifts

Mr Ogunwusi further explained that he hosted the actor and his wife at the Ile Oodua Palace to mark the birth of their son, King Kagar.

According to him, he gave Baba Ijesha a new car and cash gifts as a gesture of fatherly affection and royal generosity, not as part of any chieftaincy conferment.

He described Baba Ijesha as a proud indigene of Ile-Ife, deserving of honour, adding that he could be considered for a chieftaincy title in the future.

Mr Ogunwusi also commended the actor for publicly acknowledging the royal gesture extended to him and his family, and called on the media and the public to disregard the claim.

He reaffirmed his commitment to celebrating and supporting deserving sons and daughters of Ile-Ife and the wider Oodua race, while upholding the sanctity, dignity, and integrity of the traditional chieftaincy institution.

Backstory

This newspaper earlier reported that Baba Ijesha and his wife paid a visit to the Ooni of Ife following the announcement of their son’s birth.

Ms Tokunbo also shared photos from the palace visit on her Instagram Story, showing her and her husband in matching outfits.

However, she made no mention of the monarch or the reported chieftaincy honour.

As of press time, neither Baba Ijesha nor his wife has responded to the Ooni’s denial of the chieftaincy conferment claim.