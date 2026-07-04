Nollywood actor Ray Emordi has returned to acting months after announcing his decision to step away from acting to pursue a full-time music career.

PREMIUM TIMES reported in February that the 35-year-old actor had stepped away from acting, explaining that music, rather than film, had always been his first love. At the time, he said he wanted to devote himself fully to building a music career after years of juggling both professions.

Mr Emordi, who has featured in hundreds of Nollywood productions, particularly YouTube films and streaming projects, said his decision to return was prompted by a renewed passion for acting after a four-month hiatus.

He recently announced the development in a video posted on his YouTube channel titled “Nollywood, I Am Sorry”.

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Reasons for quitting acting

In the nearly 7-minute video, the actor admitted that he had underestimated the toll his acting schedule had taken on him.

According to him, he appeared in about 300 productions, including feature films, television series and short films, between 2017 and the end of 2025, with little or no time away from work.

“I stopped acting because I was tired,” he said.

“Imagine acting from 2017 till the end of last year, about 300 productions. Eight years without vacations. If you do something too much, you naturally become exhausted”.

Mr Emordi said the break allowed him to rediscover his passion for the profession, stressing that acting remains a craft he deeply respects.

The actor, who earned a bachelor’s degree in business management and later a master’s degree in acting, said he intends to be more selective about future projects.

“I have only myself to blame. I took on too many movies, and I didn’t manage the workload properly,” he said.

He apologised to fans who supported his decision throughout his acting career, promising that his return would be different.

“This time, I won’t overdo it. I will only take on enough work to satisfy me creatively without becoming physically exhausted”.

Music career

Before announcing his retirement from acting earlier this year, Mr Emordi had intensified efforts to establish himself as a recording artiste.

He has released several Afrobeats and Afro-fusion songs over the past few years, including ‘My Lane’, ‘Alone’, ‘Overdose’, and ‘Attention’. He has used streaming platforms and social media to promote his music. However, his music career did not flourish as far as he had probably imagined.

Speaking about the transition in February, the actor said music had always held a special place in his life and that acting had merely become the career that gained public attention first.

He described songwriting and recording as more personal forms of expression, adding that he hoped to build a long-term career in music alongside other creative pursuits.

Returning to acting

Although he is returning to Nollywood, Mr Emordi indicated that he has no plans to abandon music, suggesting that he would now pursue both careers while maintaining a healthier balance.

Mr Emordi rose to prominence through his performances in romantic dramas, family-themed productions and YouTube originals, earning a reputation as one of the industry’s most recognisable young actors.

His performances in films such as ‘Heaven in Mind’ (2018), ‘Strength of Love’ (2025), and several productions by leading YouTube studios helped him build a loyal fan base across Nigeria and the diaspora.

He said his motivation for returning is not financial but to continue making meaningful films.

“My general theme for acting is not to make money but to leave a positive impact. I want to leave a positive footprint in the world before I go,” he said.