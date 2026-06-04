Away from the relationship saga she has been embroiled in over the past couple of months, Nollywood actress and filmmaker, Doris Ogala, appears to have settled into her new endeavour as Abia State’s governorship candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC) in the forthcoming elections.

Last Saturday, Ms Ogala emerged as the party’s flagbearer, promising to prioritise the people, grow the economy, and create employment opportunities.

In her first order of business, the actress has called out the deputy governor of Abia State, Ikechukwu Emetu, for allegedly destroying some shops after he acquired a property in the vicinity.

Recently, there were allegations that the Deputy Governor forcefully acquired private property and demolished shops on the street without prior notice in the Afara Community of Umuahia North Local Government Area.

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Clarion call

In a swift response, Ms Ogala, who now dons a beret like her party leader, Omoyele Sowore, visited the affected individuals for debriefing.

Following her assessment, the actress said the deputy governor must be stopped.

The emotional governorship candidate broke down in tears while offering a warm embrace to one of the affected individuals, who said she is a widow.

Addressing the affected individuals, she said, “Let me tell you something. The power is in your hands, that is why I am coming out to liberate Abia State. My people are suffering. A deputy governor, because he acquired landed property, demolished people’s shops without notice. I am disappointed.

“This is the reason why I came out to liberate my people. This is what my party preaches against. AAC stands for the oppressed. AAC stands for the commoner. I condemn this act by the deputy governor, and we demand an explanation from him. Why should he demolish this place? Enough is enough.”

She further asserted that the Abia State portrayed on social media is different from the reality on the ground.

“Once you speak, they will demolish your place. Is it because I am coming out for governorship that they would come and demolish a place near my house? This is unacceptable. I have the right to come out as the governor to liberate my people,” Ms Ogala added.

She then announced a donation of N200,000 for each of the affected individuals to get new shops.

Denial

Meanwhile, Mr Emetu has dismissed allegations linking him to the alleged forceful acquisition of private lands in Afara Community, Umuahia North Local Government Area, describing the claims as false, misleading, and devoid of any factual basis.

According to The Whistler news platform, a statement from the Deputy Governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Cyril Eke-Mba, stated he has neither direct nor indirect involvement in any land acquisition exercise in Afara.

The statement said that the attempts to associate him with the issue were designed to create unnecessary tension and misinform members of the public.

According to the statement, available records indicate that the matter arose from statutory development control activities undertaken by the Umuahia Capital Development Authority (UCDA), the government agency legally empowered to regulate physical development, urban planning, and land-use compliance within the Umuahia Capital Territory.