Bashir El-Rufai, son of former Kaduna State governor Nasir El-Rufai, has revealed the reason behind the breakdown of his marriage to his first wife, Halima Kazaure.

He married Halima, daughter of former Minister of Labour and Productivity Ibrahim Kazaure, in October 2020 in Abuja, and the marriage was announced in November of the same year.

Politicians, including former Senate President Ahmad Lawan, former Senate President Bukola Saraki, and former Emir of Kano Muhammadu Sanusi II, among others, attended the wedding ceremony.

He announced his separation from Halima on his X account on Friday, after engaging with followers in a Q&A session following his public admiration for another woman during the Eid al-Kabir celebrations.

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Gen Z

He had earlier reposted a picture of @oheems on X with the caption: “I want a baby girl by September. Keep doing slay queen here.”

The post sparked reactions from users who reminded him that he was still married.

However, he responded that he had already divorced his first wife and stated that the woman he reposted is now his fiancée.

Opening up on the reasons for his divorce, he wrote: “I’m not married yet. I am divorced. Yes, she’s from Bida, and yes, I divorced my first wife (I have no time for Gen Z wahala).

“The difference is clear, I had no clue Nupe women treat their husbands like emperors. Loving it.

Wooing

Additionally, he stated in another tweet that he had never wooed any woman into marriage.

He added that Halima made advances towards him and eventually proposed to him.

“I don’t toast, babes. Never have. It’s not even about bragging rights or pride. Neither have I ever used money to buy companionship. Sometimes it’s even years later that I discover one babe or another likes me.

“I can’t tell. They make the first move. I also never asked a girl to marry me. Even in my 1st, she was the one who proposed. Not to impress anyone, but that’s the fact”, he noted.

As of press time, Halima hasn’t responded to Bashir’s claim about their divorce.

A check on Halima’s Instagram page revealed that her most recent post was about Eid al-Kabir.