Nine months after their private wedding, singer Oluwatosin “Mr Eazi” Ajibade and Temi, the daughter of billionaire Femi Otedola, have announced that they are expecting their first child.

In August 2025, PREMIUM TIMES reported that the couple tied the knot at Hallgrímskirkja Church in Reykjavík, Iceland, three years after getting engaged.

The couple announced the pregnancy in a joint Instagram post on Thursday, sharing photos that showed the actress’s baby bump.

They wrote: “Before I formed you in the womb I knew you, before you were born I set you apart.”

Stay Ahead with Premium Times Follow us on Google News and never miss breaking stories, investigations, and in-depth reporting. Add as a preferred source on Google

This newspaper reported that the singer proposed to the actress in April 2022, four years after they met at a gig organised by Florence “DJ Cuppy” Otedola, the bride’s sister.

Backstory

Following their wedding, which attracted several influential personalities, the couple spoke separately about their reasons for tying the knot.

This newspaper reported that Temi, who gained recognition for portraying Moremi Oluwa in the 2020 film “Citation”, said she married Mr Eazi because he is her best friend.

The 30-year-old stated that she could not imagine spending the rest of her life with anyone other than the singer.

“He’s the person I’m excited about and can’t wait to spend every day with and build our lives together, work through our ups and downs together, celebrate together, and solve problems together. He’s my person. So, we’re just excited for what’s to come”, she said.

For Mr Eazi, meeting Temi made him realise he was truly into her because he felt a genuine connection.

The 34-year-old added that he never felt pressured to impress Temi, noting that she valued his time and effort more than expensive gifts.